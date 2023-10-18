UNILORIN Student’s Suicide: We’ve commenced investigation — Mgt

Suicide

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The management of University of Ilorin, UNILRIN, said it had commenced investigations into the reported suicide case of a student, Sanni Hameedat.

Recall that Vanguard reported that Hameedat committed suicide on Wednesday morning over a male friend on Snapchat who allegedly duped her of N500,000.

The institution’s Director of Information Mr. Kunle Akogun, told Vanguard that the University had been inundated with the reports on various social media platforms.

He stressed that the institution had launched investigations into the incident.

“We have received various reports on the sad incident too. We have commenced investigations into it and will let the public know the details after,” he said.

The late student Hameedat resided in Rubik, a private hostel within the university environment. She was said to have had a male friend on Snapchat, who she lend N500,000.

The Snapchat male friend was said to have lured Hameedat to lend her the money on the pretext that her mother had breast cancer.

Immediately Hameedat sent him the amount he blocked her, a development that forced Hameedat into depression. And she eventually poisoned herself to death on Wednesday morning.

Vanguard learned that the N1,000,000 in Hameedat’s account belonged to her mother. Problem sgtarted when she asked Hameedat for the money.