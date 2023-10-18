20-yr-old UNILORIN student commits suicide over N400,000 loan she gave boy

Sanni Hameedat, a 20-year-old student of the University of Ilorin, has reportedly committed suicide over N500, 000 unpaid loan from an online loan platform.

According to a source, who spoke to Vanguard under condition of anonimity on Wednesday, Hameedat was confirmed dead at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The deceased was said to have drunk Sniper before the porters in her hostel called for ambulance to rush her to the hospital.

The source disclosed that the cause of her death was not unrelated to the pressure from the loan shark agents, who were pressuring her after she defaulted in her repayment plan.

“From what I understand, the deceased (Hameedat) was troubled by a financial situation she encountered. Her mother allegedly trusted her with a substantial amount of money, but she was defrauded by a man she met on Snapchat.

“The fraudster claimed that she urgently needed N400,000 to treat his mother, who allegedly had breast cancer. Hammedat, who had N1m she held for her mother, then decided to lend her friend the money in the hopes that he would repay her.



“However, when her mother needed the money back, the boy abruptly cut off all contact, blocking her.

Troubled, Hameedat, took to loan apps to raise over N400,000, which he added to her other savings to make up the N500,000 she gave out to her friend.

“Eventually, Hammedat found herself in a cycle of debt, struggling to repay the borrowed money and facing financial difficulties.

“When we last saw her, about 11:00 p.m. yesterday, she told us she was going shopping. We discovered she had consumed Sniper around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Her roommate, who had gone to bed early (name withheld), had woken up in the middle of the night to find her in difficulty and vomiting and foaming at the mouth.

“She was rushed to UITH where she was pronounced dead.” Says our source.

Management speaks

Meanwhile, the Management of UNILORIN said it has commenced investigations into the reported incident of suicide.

The institution’s Director of Information Mr Kunle Akogun who spoke with Vanguard said that the University has also been inundated with the reports on various social media platforms stressing the University has launched investigations into the incident.

Akogun, “We have received various reports on the sad incident too and we have commenced investigations into it and will let the public know the details after.”