UNICEF plans transition of 5,450 girls to JSS in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), says it is planning to ensure that no fewer than 5,450 female children transition from primary to Junior Secondary School in Katsina State.

Mr Muntaka Mukhtar, a UNICEF education specialist, disclosed this at a transition commitment town hall meeting on Wednesday at Baure Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to Mukhtar, UNICEF was committed to ensuring the enrollment, transition and completion of girl-child education.

Mukhtar said UNICEF has commenced transition commitment town-hall meetings with primary six girls, parents and guardians across six LGAs to achieve the target.

He explained that the meeting was aimed at assessing and proffering solutions to barriers hindering girls from transiting to junior secondary schools for effective and efficient learning to thrive in the state.

The education specialist added that UNICEF had enrolled over 300,000 girls into primary schools across 12 local governments in Katsina State under its Girl Education Project phase-3 (GEP3).

According to him, there is the need for the girls to transit to secondary schools after graduating from the primary level.

“Since we have improved enrollment in primary school in the state, we want to make sure that those girls who complete primary six are enrolled into junior secondary schools.

“We will ensure that there is a 100 per cent transition to junior secondary school.

“We are engaging the parents to understand the problems hindering school attendance for girls. We will get them to commit to allowing their girls go to JSS,” the UNICEF official said.

Dr Kabir Magaji, the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), earlier warned primary school teachers in the state to take their job seriously or face severe consequences.

Represented by a Permanent Member of the board, Dr Ibrahim Isyaka, Magaji said the board has the power to suspend or discipline any erring teacher, adding that the era of absenteeism is over.

He commended UNICEF for the initiative, adding that the gesture would significantly transform and enhance girls transition from primary to secondary school in the state.

The town-hall meeting, which began in Baure and Kankara, was expected to be held in Kafur, Mani, Rimi and Katsina LGAs of the state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised through the Adolescent Girls Programme (REACH).