Top international movies and series to watch this October

By Enitan Abdultawab

Chucky (Season 3) – October 23

Things grow scarier in Season 3 of the well-liked horror series Chucky. Now that Chucky has his sights set on the White House, Jake, Devon, and Lexy must stop him. In the safest mansion in the US, he has developed a close relationship with the First Family of America.

This series, which has a 91% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, is a must-watch for horror fans because it combines outrageous humor and inventive terror.

Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, and Alyvia Alyn Lind reprise their roles as Lexy, Jake, and Devon, respectively. Tiffany, Chucky’s ex-girlfriend and current antagonist, is played by Oscar contender Jennifer Tilly once more. Tiffany is dealing with her own problem while the cops close in on her in this season, which provides an additional dimension of suspense.

Rain Dogs (Season 1) – October 19

Absolutely hailed as “magnificently dark”, Rain Dogs is a dark comedy starring Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones, a loving mother trying to give her brilliant daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian) a better life.

Costello depends on Gloria (Ronk Adékolujo from Alex Rider and Christopher Robin), their devoted but unstable godmother, and Selby (Jack Farthing from Poldark), Iris’ fictitious father and Costello’s fictitious lover. Together, they forge a dysfunctional family on the periphery of society, fighting an unfair system in their quest for a moral existence in a corrupt society.

The Fall of House of Ushers (October 12)

In this chilling drama, we delve into the life of Roderick Usher (played by Bruce Greenwood), the head of a morally questionable pharmaceutical corporation. As his offspring meet gruesome and enigmatic demises, he is forced to confront the dark secrets of his past.

The series will cast talented actors such as Bruce Greenwood, Willa Fitzgerald, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Daniel Jun, T’Nia Miller, Paola Núñez, Sauriyan Sapkota, Ruth Codd, and Mary McDonnell.

Lupin (Season 3) – October 5

Lupin season 3 is back with more entertainment and less vigour. It’s that brilliant with this new season.

In the latest season, there are seven enjpyable episodes where Assane Diop (portrayed by Omar Sy) adopts fresh disguises and navigates the constant pursuit of his foes – the law enforcement and the French government.

The concluding season of this intricate Paris-based heist series proves to be its most audacious and intense installment yet. It’s a tense and exhilarating experience that practically begs for a binge-watching session, especially with its incredibly suave protagonist.

Among the cast are notable names such as Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Belkacem, Fargass Assandé, Mamadou Haidara, and Ludmilla Makowski.

Pain Hustlers (October 27)

Following her job loss, a mother in a tough financial situation accepts a position out of necessity. She joins a struggling pharmaceutical startup, only to find herself unexpectedly embroiled in a perilous extortion operation she never saw coming.

Pain Hustlers cast talented actors such as Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Alex Mitchel, Andy Garcia, Chloe Coleman and so on