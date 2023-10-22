Tolulope Oginni clinches NIBAD award

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a momentous evening of recognition and celebration, Tolulope Joshua Oginni, the distinguished CEO of Transfurd Farms Nigeria and TransTech Consulting USA, emerged victorious at the 2023 Nigeria’s Independence Ball Awards and Dinner (NIBAD).

The prestigious event, which was held on October 7, 2023 took place on American soil, Baltimore, Maryland hosted by Naija Times, a prominent media company in the United States. The occasion was dedicated to honouring accomplished Nigerians who have unfurled the national banner in diverse fields.

Tolulope Oginni was lauded and adorned with the coveted NIBAD Award in the category of Information Technology and Education. This award is a testament to his exceptional dedication and unparalleled contributions to the IT industry and the realm of education, marking a profound milestone in his illustrious career.

Upon receiving this distinguished accolade, Oginni expressed his elation, stating, “This is my 5th Prestigious Award in the United States of America within 2 years of doing business there, and my 26th award worldwide. Am I taking all these Awards to heaven? No, but while I am here on Earth, I will let my light shine by continuously making an impact. I am excited about this award, and it behooves me and my team to do more because the reward for hard work is more work. TransTech Consulting is gradually changing the face of who Nigerians are in the USA or the narrative we are known with.”

In a world often burdened by stereotypes and misconceptions, TransTech Consulting is rewriting the story. Mr. Oginni articulated, “Before, we were seen as black people who cannot be trusted due to so much negative news out there about fraud and scams. Now, TransTech Consulting is on a journey to transform the perception of Nigerians in America. Our mission is training individuals to join their government in the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing, counter-terrorism, and all forms of fraudulent activities.”

Tolulope Oginni’s receipt of the NIBAD Award for IT and Education underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive change in the IT landscape.