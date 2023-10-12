Tinubu removes NCC Boss, Danbatta in sudden shake-up of agencies

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

President Bola Tinubu yesterday removed the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC and named Aminu Maida in his stead.

The removal was contained in a statement by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale which saw to a shake-up in the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

The statement by Ngelale, said: “In line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, also announced the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy, Idris Alubankudi

The removal of Danbatta came as a surprise to the ICT sector professionals because he was only reappointed for a five-year second term in office, July 2020, meaning he had roughly two years away to complete his tenure.

However, Danbatta was not alone as the President also terminated the appointment of the recently appointed MD/CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NIGCOMSAT, Tukur Mohammed Lawal.

Economy ministry that was affected by the shake-up is the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), as its Postmaster General /CEO, Hon. Adepoju Adeyemi Sunday, was relieved of his appointment and a new person, Tola Odeyemi was named the new Postmaster General /CEO.

But, it was not just all removals, the President also renewed the appointments of the Heads of some of the agencies, including that of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), whose DG /CEO, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi was asked to continue in his job.

Also, the appointment of Dr. Vincent Olatunji as National Commissioner /CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) was renewed by the President.