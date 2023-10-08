Tinubu clean, white as snow; noise about CSU certificate forgery useless – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on Sunday said the Supreme Court will find President Bola Tinubu not guilty of certificate forgery.

In a lengthy tweet he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Keyamo made the case that his principal is as clean and white as snow on the matter while reiterating that Tinubu will be vindicated at the Supreme Court.

In addition, he emphasized that Chicago State University itself stated that it does not issue certificates and that vendors instead do so on behalf of the institution, saying that any criticism of the forgery allegation is futile until the vendor who issued Tinubu’s replacement certificate denies its authenticity.

When some comments or perception of otherwise plain and simple issues are so moronic, mischievous or downright odious, they really do not deserve a response because you’d be dignifying idiocy. But let me drop this here for posterity:



I have been a defence and prosecution lawyer… https://t.co/OIhsZOdYht — Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK) (@fkeyamo) October 8, 2023

The statement read, “Addressing the controversies that arose this week, after the Chicago State University (CSU) revealed Tinubu’s academic records, Keyamo insisted that “you cannot allege or prove forgery except the purported maker of the document denies its authenticity”.

“When some comments or perceptions of otherwise plain and simple issues are so moronic, mischievous, or downright odious, they really do not deserve a response because you’d be dignifying idiocy. But let me drop this here for posterity.

“I have been a defence and prosecution lawyer at the highest level in criminal trials for more than 30 years. YOU CANNOT ALLEGE OR PROVE FORGERY EXCEPT THE PURPORTED MAKER OF THE DOCUMENT DENIES ITS AUTHENTICITY OR THERE IS UNCONTRADICTED EVIDENCE OF A FORENSIC REPORT THAT CATEGORICALLY SAYS THE DOCUMENT WAS DELIBERATELY ALTERED OR CONCOCTED BY THE PERSON WHO UTTERED (in a legal sense) OR ISSUED IT.

“Applying this principle to the case of Atiku Abubakar V Chicago State University, so long as the University openly said THEY DO NOT ISSUE REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES, BUT THAT VENDORS DO SO ON THEIR BEHALF, all these noise about so-called forgery are useless until THE PARTICULAR VENDOR THAT ISSUED the replacement certificate to @officialABAT denies its authenticity. And it is the duty of the accuser to fish out the said vendor and get that evidence. It is not the other way round. He who alleges must prove.

“This is the simple principle I laid down in 2019 during our defence of President Buhari that has been so mischievously celebrated as if they have hit the bull’s eye. Unfortunately for them, @officialABAT (Tinubu) is as clean and white as snow on this issue and we are again waiting for them at the Supreme Court.

As for ATIKU Abubakar (the famed SPV king and the one who disgraced Nigeria internationally with the money-laundering case involving Congressman William Jefferson), we acknowledge the valedictory speech he delivered a few days ago signifying his retirement from politics and we wish him godspeed in that retirement.”