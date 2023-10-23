Tinubu applauds judgement on P&ID case

President Bola Tinubu

—Says victory is for long exploited African continent

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Monday applauded the judgment rendered by Judge Robin Knowles of the Business and Property Court in London, awarding a landmark victory to the Federal Government of Nigeria over a firm known as Process & Industry Development (P&ID) Limited.

Following Judge Knowles’ dismissal of the $11.5 billion (USD) value of the award plus accumulated interest, previously won by P&ID over a failed 2010 deal to allegedly build a gas processing plant, on the grounds that the award was obtained by fraud, President Tinubu commends the UK Court for prioritizing the merits of the case above all other considerations.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was quoted as saying, “This landmark judgment proves conclusively that nation states will no longer be held hostage by economic conspiracies between private firms and solitarily corrupt officials who conspire to extort and indebt the very nations they swear to defend and protect.

“Today’s victory is not for Nigeria alone. It is a victory for our long exploited continent and for the developing world at large, which has for too long been on the receiving end of unjust economic malpractice and overt exploitation.

“Nigeria is appreciative of the tremendous efforts of the defense team and acknowledges the role of the Federal Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney-General in the process of defending Nigeria’s interest in this case,” the President stated.