Three Nigerian startups, eight others to get $350 000 Google Cloud Credits

By Juliet Umeh

Three Nigerian startups will be among the 11 African startups that will benefit from Google’s $350 000 Cloud Credits to leverage their businesses and gain traction.

As Google’s inaugural ‘AI First’ cohort takes the stage, the 11 startups, selected from a pool of innovative talents, using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to address Africa’s and global challenges.

The selected Nigerian startups are: Famasi Africa who developed the OS for pharmacies in emerging market; – Izifin who provides an end-to-end credit infrastructure via API for small businesses and Vzy that revolutionizes website building with AI-driven tools for quick site creation.

Meanwhile, startups from other African countries include: Avalon Health (South Africa): Streamlines online healthcare access for patients and offers digital tools to enhance doctor care; Chatbots Africa (Ghana): Drives SMEs into the Social Commerce era with AI-driven online storefronts; Dial Afrika Inc (Kenya): Customizes customer support tools for global businesses, focusing on African SMBs; Fastagger Inc (Kenya): Amplifies sales and loyalty for MSMEs using AI.

Others are: Garri Logistics (Ethiopia): Digitizes freight brokerage and transport services; Lengo AI (Senegal): Launches the first Data-Driven OS for the Informal Sector; Logistify AI (Uganda): Reduces inventory losses in industrial facilities and Telliscope (Ethiopia): Offers an AI-enabled business intelligence platform.

The technology giant said the startups will undergo a 10-week accelerator journey, gaining Google’s AI expertise, $350k in Google Cloud Credits, mentorship, technical guidance, and networking opportunities.

Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said that Google is committed to making AI innovation easy and scalable.

Aiyegbusi said: “The chosen startups leverage AI to address local and global challenges, and Google aims to support and amplify their impact. Google continues its support for African startups since 2017, collectively raising $263 million and creating over 2,800 job opportunities.”

Also, the Nigerian, CEO/Co-founder of Famasi Africa, noted the significance of joining the programme, confident it will help scale AI-powered digital health solutions and improve healthcare outcomes.