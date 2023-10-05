Three crushed to death in Lagos BRT-motorcycle accident 

Three persons riding on two commercial motorcycles, have been crushed to death in an auto crash, involving a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle at the Alakija area of Lagos.

The victims, it was gathered, had a head-on collision with the BRT vehicle heading to Okomaiko in the Ojo area of the state from Mile 2.

According to reports, they were on their way home after a football match at Navy Town, Ojo, when their motorcycles rammed into the bus.

The incident triggered provocation from mob and youths, who had besieged the BRT vehicle aiming to set the bus on fire.

But it took the timely intervention of policemen from FESTAC Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Balogun Gboyega to avert further crisis in the area.

The bodies of one of the motorcyclists were taken away by his people, while three others were taken to FESTAC Police Station.

Eyewitness said the BRT driver was rescued by the police from the mob lynching him.

The officers took both the BRT driver and his bus to the station.

The Lagos state government has banned riding of motorcycle on the BRT lane from Okomaiko to Mile 2 with the commencement of BRT bus operations on the route.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to Hundeyin, the auto crash occurred at about 5.40 pm on Wednesday.

He said the crash involved a BRT Mercedes bus with registration number BRI 043 belonging to the state and was driven by one Olubor Oluwasegun.

He said the driver was driving along Mile 2 BRT lane heading for Iyana Iba side and that on getting to Alakija, ran over a motorcycle.

“The rider was riding against traffic with two passengers identified as Waidi Kadiri Momoh, 23, and Enegide Azuka, 20. It also involved one other identified as Divine Omosowo. As a result of the accident, four victims sustained injuries.

“Three died on the spot while Omosowo was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Two corpses were deposited at the Mainland General Hospital mortuary, Yaba,” he said.