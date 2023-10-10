Teacher docked for allegedly flogging female student

The police on Tuesday arraigned a 43-year-old teacher, David Yusuf, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court in Abuja for allegedly flogging a student of the Government Girls College, Kuje, FCT.

The defendant, who is said to be a casual staff of the college is charged with two counts of causing grievous without provocation and assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

The police prosecutor,Mr Edwin Inegbenoise, told the court that the case was transferred from the Kuje Divisional Police Headquarters, to the Criminal Investigation Department, FCT, for further investigation.

Inegbenoise alleged that the nominal complainant, Henry Iortim, of Union Homes Estate, Kuje, reported the case at the police station.

The prosecutor said the complainant alleged that his 16-year-old daughter and a student of the college was assaulted by the defendant on June 2.

He added that the defendent during night prep flogged the victim with an iron rod and inflicted injuries on her palm and other parts of her body.

He further said that the offences charged with contravened the provision of sections 241 and 326 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Abdulmajid Oniyangi, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties in likes sum that must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court.

He ordered that the addresses of the sureties should be verified by the court’s registrar before the defendant would be released.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 6 for hearing and presentation of witnesses by the prosecuting counsel.