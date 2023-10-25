Stop running state affairs in private residence — PDP advises Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been urged to relocate to the Government House and Secretariat in the state capital and stop running activities from private residents in Ede.

The counsel was given by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and governorship aspirant, Dotun Babayemi while featuring on the Diamond FM talk show on Wednesday.

Babayemi in the programme, monitored by our correspondent, lamented how the state and party affairs are run in private residences outside the state capital.

According to him, the administration in the state is almost a year old, yet, it is unclear if any of government decision has been taken in the government house or office, this is not good for the image of the state.

He then appealed to the State Governor to relocate to the official Governor’s residents to make governance more effective and efficient.

His words: “The way they run PDP affairs in Osun is not good enough. When some aggrieved members of the PDP wanted to protest against an appointment, they protested at a private residence where the affairs of the party were being run.

“Those who are aggrieved are the people who are against the bad way of how the party is been run. They are only carrying a few people along in the running of the party in a private residence.

“It is almost a year now, I don’t think they are making any decisions in the government house and office, we want the government to come to Osogbo which is the capital.

“I urge Governor Ademola Adeleke to seek advice from the party elders, he should bring everybody together in the party and state. In PDP, six people from Osun are members of the Board Trustees which are: ex-governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Shuibu Oyedokun, Senator Olu Alabi, Tajudeen Oladipo, Erelu Olusola Obada…What is the contribution of these elders to this government? They can’t be part of this government and things are going the way it is in the party today.”

Babayemi affirmed that he is still a member of the party but berated the leadership of the party for shutting out people from the party.

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on media, Oladele Bamidele said the governor is yet to move into the government house because the edifice was “badly damaged before his inauguration, adding that it has not affected governance in any way.

“The Governor is yet to relocate to his official residence because repair work is still ongoing on the badly damaged residents before his inauguration last year. Meanwhile, he attends to state activities from any part of the world without any hindrance, ditto for party affairs whenever the need arises”, he said.