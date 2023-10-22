Spike in Kidnappings: Inside kidnappers’ daring operations in Lagos

•Dare-devil abductors release captives in Ogun after collecting millions in ransom

•We are unaware of LASU-Iba-Isheri Road incidents – Police

By Esther Onyegbula

In what many think may be a spike in kidnapping-for-ransom in some parts of Lagos, suspected kidnappers carried out dare-devil operations on LASU-Iba-Isheri Road in Alimosho Local Government Area of the former federal capital over the past three weeks.

The operations came on the heels of reports of abductions for ransom carried out by some gangs in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

In one of the Ago Palace Way operations, the victim narrated how his captors collected N30 million ransom from his family before releasing him, while saying the kidnappers told him they were in Lagos for wealthy Igbos shunning home.

In the LASU-Iba-Isheri Road operations, a professor at Lagos State University (LASU) reportedly escaped being kidnapped by the whiskers whereas four persons were not so lucky as they were kidnapped.

One of the captives, identified as a real estate developer, was shot reportedly by the attackers before being taken away.

The kidnappers’ activities are generating ripples as residents of estates in the axis say they live in fear of being kidnapped.

The estates include Greenland Estate, Gloryland Estate, Life Foundation Estate, Shagari Estate and Diamond Estate.

The incident involving the LASU professor, according to Sunday Vanguard sources, happened on Tuesday, October 17 when he reportedly escaped being kidnapped at Lanre Bus Stop on the ever busy LASU-Iba-Isheri Road by armed men who blocked the road inward Iyana Iba, abducting victims into their vehicle.

The professor’s vehicle, it was learnt, was about the fourth car behind the vehicle of one of the victims who was kidnapped.

He was able to escape through the other lane because he was driving a Lexus SUV and could manoeuvre.

Bullets

Prior to the narrow escape of the professor, Sunday Vanguard gathered that on Saturday, October 7, a real estate developer was kidnapped by a three-man kidnap gang along the LASU-Iba-Isheri Road at about 8:30pm.

The developer, a resident of Greenland Estate (name withheld), was reportedly ambushed, shot and abducted on his way back from a popular shopping mall less than 300 meters from the estate.

A source narrated to Sunday Vanguard: “The Greenland Estate resident, his brother and driver had gone to get remnants for his dogs from the shopping mall when they were attacked by the kidnappers on their way back.

“Immediately they saw the kidnappers’ ambush, they attempted to reverse to the major road but it was too late, as the kidnappers opened fire on them while struggling to escape.

“One of the victims was shot in his leg. The bullet pierced through to the other leg while the other one who sat at the back of the car was hit by a bullet in his back.

“The driver quickly alighted and jumped into a fenced compound.

“The one with the bullet on his leg was left behind as he could not walk while the one with the bullet on his back was kidnapped.”

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers took the victim into their vehicle where three other abducted victims were before zooming off through a community-tolled bridge behind Diamond Estate towards Ayobo.

Blindfold

It was learned that when they got to Ayobo, the four victims were blindfolded and taken to their den.

According to the relative of one of the victims, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, “the kidnappers collected 20 million naira from the family of the real estate developer and seven million naira from the family of the resident who lives in Greenland Estate.”

Explaining further, the relative said: “It was the phone of the victim who lives in Greenland Estate that the kidnappers used to call the family of the three other victims.

“Initially his wife could only raise six million naira but the kidnappers said the amount was too small and that they should add one million to make it seven million naira.

“It was at the car park of the popular shopping mall close to Greenland Estate that the kidnappers came to collect the seven million ransom from the wife of the victim that was shot in the back.

“She was asked to drop the money in the car and they threatened to kill her husband if she informed the police. She went with the money around 9 pm on Thursday, hoping they would release her husband the following day”.

Sunday Vanguard sources said he wasn’t released that night. He was, however, released on Friday around 9pm when his family had become apprehensive.

The four victims were said to have been released on Friday night around Ojuore in Sango-Ota, Ogun State after their families had paid N27 million ransom.

The victim who was shot in the back, according to family sources, was not given medical treatment until he was released after spending six nights in the kidnappers’ den.

As of the time of filing this report, his white Lexus 450, which was riddled with gunshots, was still parked at Idimu police division.

Lamentation

Lamenting the kidnappings, a landlord in one of the estates on LASU-Iba-Isheri Road, Oduyemi Obisesan, said: “Residents are living in fear now.

They are more careful of their movement. The late-night movement has drastically reduced. Before now, what we experienced was pickpockets and hoodlum attacks on people along that road at night and snatching of phones coming from the shopping mall. Sometimes they attacked people at gunpoint.

“These kidnappings started a few weeks ago”.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said “the command was unaware of the kidnapping incidents within the Alimosho area.”

Hundeyin added: “We are aware of the incidents at Ago Palace Way and the command has beefed up security there.

“However, I will notify the Commissioner of Police and appropriate measures will be taken to beef up security in the area.”