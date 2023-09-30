Shanty Town’s producer, Chichi Nworah brings story of a street hustler to life in “Slum King”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Chichi Nworah, the producer of the critically acclaimed series Shanty Town, is back with another captivating drama that explores the life of a street hustler in Lagos.

Slum King, an Africa Magic original will premiere on October 8 on Africa Magic Showcase.

Nworah’s passion for telling stories that reflect the diversity and richness of African cultures and experiences can also be felt in Slum King. She stands out in pulling Nollywood out of the usual drama-telling format, to a new vista of Hollywood-styled dramatic actions, without sacrificing reality; Nollywood fans have long yearned for this shift and Chichi Nworah having done well with Shanty Town, is not resting on her laurels.

Slum King is the second major collaboration between Chichi Nworah and prominent streaming platforms in 2023, after the success of Shanty Town, released early this year on Netflix. Shanty Town was a groundbreaking series that dominated the screen for several months and received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Shanty Town earned ten nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Actress, and Best Soundtrack.

“For every film I make, I want my name to be synonymous with quality and innovation,” the media entrepreneur and film producer said. “I want to create stories that are relevant, engaging, and entertaining for African audiences and beyond.”

Slum King is part of the juicy entertainment newly commissioned by Africa Magic to mark its 20 years of creating magic. Over the years, Africa Magic has built a reputation for bringing entertainment loved by Africa and produced by Africans.

Slum King follows the journey of Edafe “Maje Esu” Umukoro’s gruelling life. Sad events force ambition on the undaunted Edafe, causing him to have a distaste for his lowly status and develop an appetite for power, leading him to join a drug cartel network and embrace a life filled with drugs, blood, and gore.

Headlined by star Tobi Bakre, who brings his charming, expressive, and fierce persona to bear, alongside talented actors that bring authenticity and energy to the story like legendary Bob Manuel Udokwu, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Sonia Irabor, Bolaji Ogunmola, Idia Essien, Elvina Ibru, Philip Asaya, Greg Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Brutus Richard, Jide Kene Achufusi, Taye Aimoro, Toyin Alausa, and Hermes Iyele, amongst others.

“Tobi Bakre is a natural and talented actor who can deliver captivating and memorable performances. He can convey emotions and feelings with his facial expressions and body language. That’s why he is a perfect match for this role” Nworah said.

Chichi Nworah is undoubtedly one of Nollywood’s most talented and versatile producers today. She has shown that she can create compelling and original stories that appeal to a wide range of audiences. She has also shown that she can collaborate with other talented professionals and artists and bring out the best in them.

She has also shown that she can adapt to the changing trends and demands of the industry and deliver high-quality and innovative content. She is a visionary producer who is unafraid to take risks and challenge the status quo.

For an audience already familiar with masterpieces from Africa Magic Originals like Enakhé, Riona, and Dilemma, among others, Slum King is another series that will keep you hooked from the first episode to the last, as you follow Edafe’s struggles and triumphs in his quest to achieve his dreams.