From ‘Shanty Town’ to ‘My Fairytale Wedding’: Chichi Nworah steals AMVCA 11 spotlight with Top M-Net award

By Ayo Onikoyi

In another recognition of her ingenious contributions to African films, Nollywood powerhouse Chinenye “Chichi” Nworah clinched the Best Scripted M-Net Original award at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her romantic series My Fairytale Wedding, which was held penultimate weekend.

This latest triumph follows Nworah’s previous AMVCA successes. In 2023, her gritty Netflix series Shanty Town garnered ten nominations and global acclaim, ranking as Netflix’s most-streamed African Original in Nigeria in the first half of 2023. In 2024, Slum King won Best Scripted M-Net Original, lauded for its raw portrayal of resilience in Lagos’ underbelly. These accolades cement Nworah’s reputation as a trailblazer whose narratives challenge norms and spark dialogue.

My Fairytale Wedding, a 2024 M-Net Original series produced by Chichi Nworah’s Giant Creative Studios, delivers a vibrant blend of romance, drama, and Lagos opulence, reimagining classic Nollywood tropes with a modern flair. The series follows Moji (Ini Edo), a successful but romantically unlucky baker, navigating love, family pressures, and unexpected twists. Alongside her, characters like Ramsey Noah, Tima (Carolyn Hutchings) and Precious (Lilian Esoro) grapple with personal struggles, from heartbreak to marital strain, set against lavish weddings and cultural nuance.

My Fairytale Wedding garnered largely positive reviews online, with viewers praising its romantic allure, stellar cast, and cultural authenticity. On social media, viewers expressed enthusiasm, particularly praising its romantic narrative and strong casting. “No one does it like Ramsey Noah… Egbon too smooth!” Otekunrin_tomi said on Instagram.

Reviews on entertainment sites like Encomium and SocietyNow reflect viewer sentiments, noting the series’ appeal as an “experience” rather than just a story. Encomium writes, “One thing is certain. My Fairytale Wedding is not just a story; it’s an experience. With its blend of humour, heartbreak, and luxury, this series is poised to keep us hooked”.

Taking to her social media, Nworah celebrated the My Fairytale Wedding win, posting: “My Fairytale Wedding – Best M-Net Original (Scripted series) AMVCA 11 #amvca11. Congratulations to Team My Fairytale Wedding!” She teased fans with suspense, adding, “Excited about What’s Next @giantcreativestudios. Coming soon.” Her cryptic hint has sparked buzz about upcoming projects, with anticipation building for her next cinematic venture.