S’Court victory’ll give Tinubu time to concentrate, face governance – APC chieftain

President Bola Tinubu

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has declared that Thursday’s victory at the Supreme Court will provide President Bola Tinubu the opportunity to concentrate and face governance.

The apex court gave its verdict on Thursday, October 26, upholding the ruling of the lower court, which confirmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election, while dismissing the prayers of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Mumuni, while reacting to the Supreme Court verdict yesterday, explained that the victory will provide the President and his team with the needed concentration to focus on their task of nation-building.

In a statement personally made available to Vanguard by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, the one-time gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Lagos State, commended the judiciary for enriching Nigeria’s democracy by sticking to facts and not appealing to emotions and sentiments.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Tinubu on the judgment of the Supreme Court that reaffirmed his victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The APC stalwart added that he has the conviction that the Supreme Court would do its job since the opposition candidates have filed for appeal.

He urged all stakeholders to join hands with the President in building a stronger economy and greater Nigeria, adding that national interests precede any other parochial interests.

He said, “This ruling is a triumph for the vast majority of Nigerian citizens who cast their votes overwhelmingly for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the ballot.”

“I am glad that the judiciary did not appeal to emotions and sentiments but stuck to the facts of the matter.”

“I congratulate Mr. President and our party, the APC, most heartily on this important victory. It finally put to rest the long and tortuous legal battle over the presidential election.”

“This will definitely provide the President and his team the needed concentration to focus on their task on nation building.”

“I urged all stakeholders to join hands with the President in building a stronger economy and greater Nigeria, noting national interest precedes any other parochial interests.”