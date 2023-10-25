Sanwo-Olu reiterates accessible, affordable healthcare to residents

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to the health sector.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Tunji Alausa, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said the government would continue to ensure that quality healthlcare services were accessible and affordable to residents of the state.

The governor congratulated Alausa on his appointment as the minister of state for health and social welfare by President Bola Tinubu, expressing confident that the minister would do well in his assignment.

He expressed confidence that the minister would work collaboratively with state governments and other ministers to raise the quality of health service delivery in the country.

”Our conversation with you has confirmed our preparedness and our level of collaboration with the Federal Government.

”We want to assure you that we are willing to collaborate in areas where your expertise can complement all of the things that we are doing, so that at the end of it, our people who are the reason why we are in government can feel the benefit of all the interventions that we do.

”We want to assure you that Lagos state is more than ready and prepared to come up with various steps that will ensure that health is not only accessible but also affordable,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier Alausa said the Federal Government was ready to support the Lagos state government and other sub nationals for affordable and accessible healthcare service delivery to residents.

He urged the Lagos state government to do more, especially in the State Universal Health Insurance Policies.

The minister of state for health and social welfare said his visit to Sanwo-Olu was to make Lagos, a pointer to other states across the country, to provide improved healthcare in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He said that President Tinubu had given them the mandate to reshape, revitalise and get Nigeria healthcare delivery system to where it should be.