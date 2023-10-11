Reps member representing Sokoto Jelani Danbuga is dead 

A member of the House of Representatives, representing the Isa-Sabon federal constituency, Sokoto State, AbdulKadii Jelani Danbuga is dead.

The lawmaker who was elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, reportedly died in Abuja on Tuesday evening after battling with sickness for some time.

Our correspondent gathered that his remains would arrive in Sokoto today for proper burial in accordance with Islamic rights.

Details later…