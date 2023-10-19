PTI, NNPC plan CNG conversion technology for ‘Keke’

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, yesterday disclosed that it was working with the NNPC Research, Technology and Innovation Division, NNPC RTI, to develop Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, conversion technology for commercial tricycles, ‘Keke”.

PTI explained that the technology would not only accelerate conversion of keke from petrol powered but also improve the efficiency of CNG powered tricycles.

The Principal/CEO, PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula who disclosed this ahead of the Institute’s 3rd Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science & Technology, in Abuja, next Monday, said the technology would reduce the demand for petrol in the transportation sector.

Dr. Adimula also disclosed that a lot of artisans have also been trained by the institute on modular refining capacity, adding that PTI would continue to collaborate with its partners to equip the industry with the needed manpower and technology to drive the oil and gas industry.

He stated: “When you look at the country today, and especially the practice or lack of technology that is being used, especially by the artisanal refiners, one of the things we have done is to develop concepts and also to help to train the individuals so that whatever they do would not adversely affect the environment.

“We at the Institute have built up our own. Now, what is next is to scale it up to find ways to make it commercial. But as an institute, we have that already. We have a template, we have drawings, we have all the fabricated parts and everything so that it is easier to now bring people in, teach them on the various components of what they will actually encounter in the field.

“What we have today are people who don’t know next to nothing about refining, they just go into the bush, into the bush and begin to break pipelines and pipes and begin to boil or cook oil. No, we’re doing it differently by training them and by equipping them with the necessary skills that will make them be able to contribute meaningfully to the economy”.

He explained that the conference which has the theme: ‘the future of the oil and gas: the opportunities, challenges and development’, would help promote and showcase some of the major research outcomes from the institute and in the industry.

On her part, the Director, Research and Development, PTI, Dr. Tina Isichei said the conference is being held in collaboration with NNPC RTI, NNPC Academy, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, and the African Petroleum Producers Organisation, APPO.