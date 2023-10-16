Promotion Exams: Shun sharp practices — Commander warns army officers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Commander Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC), Major Gen Kevin Aligbe has warned 286 Captains of the Nigerian Army taking the promotions examinations to the higher rank of Major, to shun sharp examination practices pointing out that the consequences of such offences is heavy sanction.

Aligbe stated this in his address to the candidates at the Abeokuta Cultural Centre, Ogun State.

The Commander TRADOC reminded the candidates that the examination is a major qualifying prerequisite for their enrolment into the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, AFCSC Jaji, Nigeria and allied institutions in other climes.

He disclosed that the examination is also aimed at testing their proficiency while developing their leadership capacities for higher responsibilities in the Nigerian Army.

The examination President added that the exam is in tandem with the Command Philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff Lt General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja which is “To transform Nigerian Army into well trained, Equipped and Highly motivated Force towards achieving its Constitutional Responsibilities In a Joint Environment”.

General Aligbe assured the candidates of fairness and openness in the conduct of the examination by the Panelists and the Directing Staff.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General MT Usman urged the candidates to put in thier best and maintain decorum and discipline adding that the examination is a catalyst in shaping their career progression.

The event was attended by observers from Army Headquarters, Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army, Principal Staff officers from Headquarters TRADOC, Nigerian Army Examination Panelists and the Directing Staff.