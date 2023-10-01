Pomp, pageantry at exclusive screening of The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was pomp and pageantry all the way at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki, penultimate Saturday, September 23, 2023 for the exclusive screening of The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) season 2.

Hosted by media personality, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbebi, the theme of the event was ‘Eko royalty’ and had in attendance A-listers from Lagos most vibrant circles including Nollywood actors, Efa Iwara, Idia Aisien, Akah Nnani; media personalities, Toke Makinwa, Do2Dtun, Simi Drey, Denrele Edun, KieKie, Uti Nwachukwu; BBNaija and BB Titans stars, Beauwas pomp and pageantry ty Tukura, Diane, Sheggz Olu, Modella, Kim Oprah, Yemi Cregx and other fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencers. The guests had the opportunity to watch the first episode of the upcoming season that will premiere exclusively on Showmax on Friday, 29 September.

The cast of RHOLagos season 2, Chioma Ikokwu, Iyabo Ojo, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and newbies; Faith Morey and Tania Omotayo, graced the red carpet in jaw-dropping outfits that screamed ‘reality TV royalty’.

Following the screening of episode 1, the cast had a sit-down with Gbemi as they shared their thoughts on how they felt to be part of the season.

“The Real Housewives franchise, generally, is a huge platform so I obviously wanted to be part of it. I was so glad when I got that call”, said Faith Morey.

On what would make her stand out as a new cast member Tania Omotayo shared, “I’m true to myself; nothing about me is fake and nothing about me is rented.”

Returning cast members, Chioma Ikokwu and Iyabo Ojo equally expressed their excitement about being part of the show for a second season, and hinted that fans should expect to see more their lives and loves.

Tiwa Medubi, Managing Director at Livespot 360, speaking on what to expect this season said: “All I am going to say is that episode one is all the sneak peek you need. There was the highest level of fashion, friendship, and bickering because that is what happens when you put people in the same space. But most of all, these women allowed us into the vulnerable parts of their lives”.

Also present at the event were stars from some of Showmax Originals: Uzoamaka Onuoha (Diiche), Iremide Ademide and Martha Ehinome (Wura) and Comfort Booth, Princess Umeh-Ubaka aka Princess Jecoco and Samantha Homossany (The Real Housewives of Abuja).

The Real Housewives of Lagos season 2 will stream from Friday, 29 September 2023 on Showmax, with new episodes on Fridays. Viewers can join the conversation this season by following Showmax Nigeria on social media and using the hashtag #RHOLagos.