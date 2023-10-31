Police warn against false alarm over missing genital organs

The Police Command in Benue has warned against false alarm and mob actions over cases of purported missing genital organs in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Tuesday.



Anene said that the police had observed with dismay the increasing number of cases of false alarm over genital theft and the barbaric/ignorant behaviour of some youths in reaction to the alarm.

She said that the most recent case was that of a pastor and his member, over which there had been no complainant until now, but with the victims sustaining varying degrees of injuries and the video making the rounds on social media.

“Over the years, these cases have been reported but medical and physical examinations have shown that they are not true.

Complainants have also come to realise that they have their genitals intact. This is obviously a mischievous plan to cause tension,” he said.

The police spokesperson called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to warn and educate their children/wards against such mob actions that had caused innocent people so much pain.

“The command also warns those people who take laws into their hands that the command will deal decisively with them in accordance with the law,” she said.