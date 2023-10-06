Pogba tests positive again for testosterone, faces threat of lengthy ban

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Paul Pogba has tested positive for testosterone in a counter-analysis carried out on a second sample.

The French international first tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone — a hormone that increases athletes’ endurance — in a random drugs test following a Serie A game against Udinese on August 20. He spent 90 minutes on the bench on the day but was called in for testing.

Pogba has been serving an indefinite suspension since then, with the player and club waiting on the outcome of the analysis of a second sample.

The results of a counter-analysis come back positive, meaning that Juventus will now decide how to proceed with his contract as Pogba faces the risk of a long-term ban.

If found guilty of doping, a suspension of up to four years could be handed out to Pogba.

The 30-year-old is under contract with Juventus through to the summer of 2025.

Pogba is said to be working on a €7 million (£6m/$7m) a year salary, but that agreement could be ripped up if he is found guilty of doping offences at a sporting trial and gets hit with a lengthy ban.

Pogba has taken in just 12 appearances for Juventus since re-joining the club, with injury problems ruling him out of action during the 2022-23 campaign.

He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final last year due to a knee injury and played in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season.

Pogba has yet to start a game this season but has made two substitute appearances, last playing in the 2-0 win at Empoli.