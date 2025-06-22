Pogba set for football comeback, says in ‘talks with a club’

Former France midfielder Paul Pogba, who wants to resume his career after a doping ban, said on French television on Sunday he is “talking” with a club, which sources close to him said was Monaco.

The 32-year-old also said he had re-established contact with his brother Mathias, sentenced to a year in prison last December for his involvement in a plot to extort 13 million euros ($15 million) from the 2018 World Cup winner.

Pogba, who played for Manchester United and Juventus, is hoping to put three chaotic years behind him.

Pogba suffered through repeated injuries and patchy form that led to his departure from United in 2022. He returned for a second stint at Juventus, where his problems continued.

He failed a drugs test after a game in Italy in August 2023 and was handed a four-year doping ban, which was reduced 18 months on appeal. It ended in March.

“It was very, very hard,” he said.

He said he was “talking” to a club, which multiple sources said was Ligue 1 Monaco.

Pogba said he was determined “to get back on the pitch, mentally ready, physically ready, it’s just a matter of time”.

The extortion case involving six men linked to Paul Pogba shocked France because the perpetrators included three childhood friends and his own brother.

The five other defendants were found guilty of extortion, kidnapping and detention, as well as participation in a criminal association, and sentenced to up to eight years in prison. All six were also fined.

Paul Pogba said he was talking to Mathias who is being allowed to serve his sentence wearing an electronic bracelet rather than behind bars.

“We are in contact. We’ve spoken, among ourselves, with the family,” Paul Pogba said. “It’s a blood bond. There was a scar, of course. We’re moving forward. Only time can give us answers.”

“All we want is to always be united as a family. That’s the most important thing. It’s hard. Of course it’s very hard, I’m not going to lie. I was hurt. It’s not the same as before, but we’re in touch,” he added.

Paul Pogba was held at gunpoint in 2022 by two hooded men who demanded money.

He said on Sunday that he was initially willing to pay but “afterwards, I cracked,” he said, deciding “to speak out, even if it meant dying” and refusing “to throw away my money like that”.

He said the ban and the court case had changed him

“I learned a lot during this period,” Pogba said. “I did a lot of cleaning around myself too. I am also much closer to my family, my children.”

