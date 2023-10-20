[Photos] #EndSARS: Mr Macaroni, others stage walk at 3rd Anniversary of Lekki Tollgate shootings

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian skitmaker, Adebowale Adedeyo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, and other Nigerians gathered at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos on Friday, to mark the third anniversary of the shootings that happened during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy presence of police officers at the Lekki tollgate.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa and other top police officers were also in the area.

Recall Vanguard reported yesterday that the Lagos State Police Command warned that it will not tolerate any form of gathering at the tollgate in the Lekki area of the state.

Background:

Recall #EndSARS protests, was a public outcry for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion, and abuse of power, especially by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest, which started off peacefully, led to the disbandment of SARS by the federal government of Nigeria.

The protest, however, turned violent as hoodlums took advantage of the situation, burnt police stations, and public facilities, and carried out attacks on officers and citizens.

The protest was brought to a halt on October 20 when officers of the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters, killing and injuring some of the mostly youth protesters.