EndSars anniversary: No gathering will be allowed around Lekki toll gate – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday warned that it will not tolerate any form of gathering at the tollgate in the Lekki area of the state.

This is coming as some civil society organisations prepare for a peaceful march to mark the third anniversary of the incident that took place on October 20, 2020, during the #EndSARS protest in Lekki, Lagos.

Speaking on the aforesaid development, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, said no gathering or convergence whatsoever would be allowed anywhere around the toll gate.

Hundeyin, who made the disclosure through his official X handle (formerly Twitter), added that the police would be fully on the ground to ensure security for all persons participating in the peaceful walk as long as they are not obstructing traffic.

Recall #EndSARS protests, was a public outcry for an end to police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion and abuse of power, especially by officers of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protest, which started off peacefully, led to the disbandment of SARS by the federal government of Nigeria.

The protest, however, turned violent as hoodlums took advantage of the situation, burnt police stations, public facilities and carried out attacks on officers and citizens.

The protest was brought to a halt on October 20 when officers of the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters, killing and injuring some of the mostly youth protesters.