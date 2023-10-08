Pastor Dwayne Gordon killed, three others injured in Joburg church shooting

A pastor, Dwayne Gordon has been shot dead during a church service in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Three congregants were reported to be wounded from the shooting incident which took place on Friday night.

Dwayne Gordon was leading a service at the Eagles Christian Centre when armed gang members stormed the church and opened fire.

It was gathered that the entire incident was captured on a live stream, showing the suspects robbing congregants before fleeing the scene.

“Thank you so much Mervyn for allowing me on your platform and allowing me to minister,” were some of Dwayne Gordon’s final words as he addressed the congregation.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.

“The suspects fired shots and three people were injured. One of the victims who succumbed to his injuries was identified as the pastor of the church. The suspects robbed people of their cellphones and other belongings before they fled the scene,” said Nevhuhulwi.

The Johannesburg police have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

The shocking incident has left the local community and the wider religious world in a state of shock and mourning.