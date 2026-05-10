Ekiti moves against kidnappings after pastor killed in night vigil attack

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

While the community of Eda Oniyo in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State grapples with the immediate trauma of the recent attack in a church which led to the death of a revivalist simply known as Pastor Aregbe and abduction of about 15 worshippers by bandits, Ekiti State government has stepped in with a stern and somber message, shifting away from standard administrative jargon but a reaction that mirrors the outrage felt on the ground.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers stormed the church around 8 p.m, during a night vigil, firing sporadically to disperse the congregation before whisking victims into nearby forests.

Preliminary accounts indicate that between 13 and 15 worshippers, including women and young girls, were kidnapped in the raid while community sources further revealed that the assailants have since contacted families of the victims, demanding a staggering ransom of N1 billion.

The State Government, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

The government reassured residents of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, stressing that decisive actions were already underway to rescue those abducted and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“No stone will be left unturned in efforts to secure the safe return of the victims and ensure that those behind this reprehensible act are apprehended,” the statement read.

Heavy Security Deployment to Troubled Area

In an immediate response, the state government deployed a high-powered security delegation led by the special adviser to the governor on security matters, Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd.), to coordinate operations on ground.

The intervention involves a joint security effort comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Amotekun Corps and local vigilante groups.

Notably, the government ordered the deployment of over 140 soldiers from the 148 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, alongside their commanding officer, to reinforce security presence in the area.

Full-scale surveillance and intelligence operations have also been activated, with security operatives conducting intensive bush-combing exercises across surrounding forests to track down the attackers and rescue the abducted victims.

Police Confirm Attack, Intensify Rescue Operations

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Michael Falade, who visited the community, confirmed the attack and disclosed that a coordinated rescue operation was already in progress.

According to him, a joint team of police, military personnel and other security agencies had been deployed immediately after the incident was reported.

Falade noted that security forces had already been carrying out routine bush-combing operations in the area prior to the attack, due to Ekiti’s proximity to volatile border regions.

He emphasized that security remains a collective responsibility, urging residents to provide timely and actionable intelligence to aid ongoing efforts.

Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Horror

Residents and survivors recounted the terrifying moments of the attack.

A church elder, Prince Awolola Adebayo, said the assailants struck suddenly, forcing worshippers to flee in panic.

Adebayo, who escaped by hiding in the bush, confirmed the killing of the visiting pastor and the abduction of several congregants, including his wife. “All I can just say is that as we started the program yesterday, fortunately enough, we saw, we started hearing shouting of guns from nowhere.

“So before we know it, they have occupied the places where we are doing the revival. The only thing I can do is to tell my people that everybody should leave, everybody should leave.

“ That’s how I find my way. And later on, maybe the… about 30 minutes later, I came out from the bush that I have hidden.

“So when I came out, I discovered they had killed one of the revivalists. Almost about 15 people were kidnapped. About 5 women. Young ladies and teenagers, including my wife, plus our district overseer’s wife”.

The Eleda of Eda Oniyo, Oba Julius Oladipo Owodola reported that at least 15 persons were abducted, while confirming that the kidnappers had demanded N1 billion ransom for their release.

“Bandits came to attack in our community last night. They killed a Pastor and they abducted 15 people.

“I am appealing to the state government to intervene so that those abducted will be released. We have heard from the kidnappers, they are asking for N1 billion ransom payment”

Also, the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Bamidele Olatunji Adeniran, said, ”If it’s possible, let’s tell the Governor he should make a decree. If any Church wants to hold revival and the church doesn’t have a well fortified fence, that revival must not exceed 6pm.

“Anyone found guilty should be arrested. There’s freedom of worship but we should also protect ourselves”.

Traditional Rulers Demand Stronger Measures

In the wake of the attack, traditional rulers and community leaders have called for stricter regulations on night-time religious activities.

The Elewu of Ewu Ekiti urged the state government to prohibit religious programmes beyond 6 p.m. in areas lacking adequate security infrastructure.

Similarly, local authorities disclosed that prior warnings had been issued advising religious bodies to avoid prolonged evening gatherings due to rising security concerns.

The Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government, Hon. Pius Alaba, confirmed that about 15 persons were abducted, noting that the council had earlier engaged religious leaders on the need to scale down late-night activities.

Border Security Concerns

Community leaders attributed the growing insecurity partly to the influx of criminal elements from neighboring states, particularly Kogi and Kwara.

The Chairman of the Ilejemeje Traditional Council, Oba J.A. Akintola, emphasized that cross-border movements have posed significant challenges to local security, despite ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies.

Security adviser Brig. Gen. Ogundana revealed that the state had already intensified bush-combing operations in border communities in the weeks leading up to the incident, in a bid to prevent such incursions.

Call for Vigilance and Public Cooperation

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, particularly in communities located near forested areas.

The government advised organisers of vigils and similar gatherings to notify security agencies in advance to ensure adequate protection.

Residents were also encouraged to support security operations by providing credible and timely information that could aid in tracking down the perpetrators.

Commitment to Justice and Restoration of Peace

Despite describing the attack as an isolated breach, the state government reaffirmed that Ekiti remains one of the safest states in the country.

Officials pledged that all those responsible for the attack would be identified, apprehended and prosecuted, while efforts to rescue the abducted worshippers continue unabated.

As security operatives intensify search efforts across the forests of Eda Oniyo, anxious families and residents await hopeful news, clinging to assurances that the victims will be rescued and normalcy fully restored.