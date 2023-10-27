Palestine: Speak out for the oppressed

A Palestinian shouts following an Israeli strike, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023, as fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement continues for the eighth consecutive day. – Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza on October 8. (Photo by YASSER QUDIH / AFP)

By Imam Murtadha Gusau

In the Name of Allah, The Most Merciful, The Most Kind

All praise is due to Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Allah’s Messenger, his Companions and whosoever follows his guidance.



Dear brothers and sisters! The Arabic term ZULM (8ODE) primarily means ‘not putting a thing where it belongs or where it ought to be’; it refers to ‘oppression, unfairness and injustice’ by depriving people of their due rights; acting wrongfully, injuriously, mercilessly or tyrannically; exceeding or falling short or deviating from proper time or place; transgressing proper limits; making someone to suffer loss; oppression; tyranny; and inequity.



ZULM (injustice and oppression) has been described as one of the key reasons for the downfall and destruction of nations, in the Qur’an. Allah The Almighty says: “And We are not to destroy the nations unless their inhabitants are unjust and wrongdoers (Zalimin).” [Qur’an, 28: 59]

And Allah The Most High says:”And when Our messengers came to Ibrahim with good news (then, adding) they (also) said: ‘We are going to destroy the dwellers of this town because its inhabitants are unjust and wrongdoers (Zalimin).” [Qur’an, 29: 31]



And He says: “And the disbelievers said to their Messengers: ‘We will banish you by all means from our country, or you will have to return to our faith.’ Their Lord then revealed to them: ‘We shall certainly destroy the unjust and wrongdoers (Zalimin).” [Qur’an, 14: 13]



And He says: “(Also) say (to them): ‘Tell me if the punishment of Allah comes upon you all of a sudden or openly, will (any other) be destroyed except those who are unjust and wrongdoers (Zalimin)?’’ [Qur’an, 6: 47] And He says: “And indeed We destroyed (a number of) communities before you when they perpetrated injustice (Zulm).” [Qur’an, 10: 13]

Respected brothers and sisters! It’s quite unfortunate that we live in a world where the oppressed are continuously being oppressed without any end, and justice has become a word that we can only ever say, but never physically or successfully see come into fruition.

From Palestinians fighting for their rights, their lands, and their homes, to young women being denied the right to wear their hijabs, oppression can come in many forms. And whether that oppression is coming from a Muslim or a non-Muslim, it is heartbreaking and anger-inducing for everyone who witnesses that oppression and injustice.



We feel the unfairness when our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters continue to be oppressed while the world stays quiet. We witness the prejudice and unjust ways in which some so-called powerful countries ally themselves with the oppressors and give them ‘ammunition’ and powerful weapons to continue oppressing the innocent.



But what do our Islamic scriptures from Qur’an and Sunnah have to say about oppression and injustice?

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) told us that Allah Almighty says: “O My servants, I have forbidden zulm (injustice, wrongdoing, unfairness and oppression) to Myself and I have made it haram (forbidden) amongst you, so do not wrong one another.” [Sahih Muslim]

In this Hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) specifies that Allah Almighty, the creator of everything and everyone, has forbidden ZULM, the term for oppression and injustice, for Himself and made it haram for us, His servants.



This particular Hadith is so powerful because, in this, we have Allah Almighty not only making injustice and oppression haram for us humans and urging us to never do wrong to one another, but also forbidding it for Himself.



Subhanallah! Our merciful Lord shows us just how much injustice and oppression are abhorred by Him when He Himself forbids it for Himself.

In the Qur’an, Allah expresses His hatred for the oppressors. Allah The Almighty says:

“Allah does not love the oppressors.” [Qur’an, 3:140]

In fact, there are several verses in the Qur’an where Allah The Almighty says that He does not love the ZALIMUN, the oppressors and transgressors who don’t repent, and says that He will not guide them either.

This verse can come as a relief to many people around the world, knowing that our Creator does not love their oppressors and wrongdoers. On the other hand, the people who are fair and just in their lives and treatment of others are the ones Allah The Almighty loves:

“… Indeed, Allah loves those who act justly.” [Qur’an, 60:8]

Dear servants of Allah! We all know just how powerful Du’a (supplication) can be. There is no doubt that even the smallest of Du’as, a single supplication, made by a sincere heart is heard by the Almighty and accepted by Him. Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: “Beware of the supplication of the oppressed, for there is no barrier between it and Allah.” [Sahih Bukhari]

This Hadith is also one that we should remember at all times. Our Du’as hold extreme value to Allah Almighty, He always encourages us to make Du’a. And so the Du’a of an oppressed, one that is being wronged and going through injustice, no matter how big or small, there is no barrier between that Du’a and Allah Almighty. Imagine just how close to Allah you will be when there are no barriers between you and Him.



A common lesson we are taught from a very early age is that Allah Almighty knows, sees, and hears everything. No matter how small or large our good deed, or our sin, Allah can see it, hear it, and He knows about it. Allah The Most High says: “And think not that Allah is unaware of what the oppressors do. He only grants them respite until the day the eyes will stare in horror.” [Qur’an, 14:42]

Every action that is committed in this world is being seen by the Almighty. And it is only a matter of time before Allah Almighty deals with the oppressors accordingly.



This life is full of ups and downs. And sometimes, we will bear witness to injustice and oppression or be part of a group that commits injustice and oppresses the innocent. But it is essential that we remember this Hadith where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: “Beware of injustice, for injustice will be darkness on the Day of Resurrection. Beware of obscenity, for Allah does not love obscenity and immorality. Beware of greed, for it tempted those before you and caused them to make lawful what is unlawful, to shed blood and sever their family ties.” [Narrated by Abu Hurairah]



Allah the Most High has promised great punishments on the day of judgement for those that are unjust, for those that are obscene and immoral, for oppressors, and for those that are greedy. Allah The Almighty says: “Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due and when you judge between people to judge with justice. Excellent is that which Allah instructs you. Indeed, Allah is ever Hearing and Seeing.” [Qur’an, 4:58]



It’s important to remain steadfast in our faith and never compromise our ethical standards and beliefs. Allah Almighty has promised us that He will punish us accordingly.



But by keeping our faith in Him, relying on Him, and turning to Him, we are increasing our Iman (Faith) as well. Everything that we do in the world is for Allah so when we do our best to fight injustice and oppression, we are showing our faith to Allah and performing an act of worship and devotion.



It’s also extremely essential that we all never, ever remain silent. We should always speak out for the oppressed, bring awareness to the injustice going on in the world — especially everything that’s happening to our brothers and sisters in Palestine and everywhere in the world — and pray to Allah that our fellow brothers will one day be given freedom from their oppressors.



Respected servants of Allah! Injustice is deviation from justice and violation of the truth. There are three broad types of injustice: 1. To be unjust towards Allah The Almighty: The most heinous forms of this type are disbelief, polytheism, and hypocrisy. Allah The Almighty Says: “And [mention, O Muhammad], when Luqman said to his son while he was instructing him, “O my son, do not associate [anything] with Allah. Indeed, association [with him] is great injustice.” [Qur’an, 31:13]



And He the Most High says: “Indeed, the curse of Allah is upon the unjust.” [Qur’an, 11:18]

To be unjust towards other people: Allah The Almighty Says: “And the recompense of an odious deed is an odious deed the like of it; yet whoever is clement and acts righteously, then his reward is up to Allah. Surely, He does not love the unjust.” [Qur’an, 42:40]

And He says: “The cause is only against the ones who wrong the people and tyrannise upon the earth without right. Those will have a painful punishment.” [Qur’an, 42:42]

To be unjust towards oneself: Allah The Almighty says: “Then we caused to inherit the Book those We have chosen of Our servants; and among them is he who wrongs himself.” [Qur’an, 35:32]

And He says: “He [Musa] said, “My Lord, indeed I have wronged myself, so forgive me,” and He forgave him. Indeed, He is the Forgiving, the Merciful.” [Qur’an, 28:16]

In fact, all three types are considered as doing injustice to oneself as one wrongs oneself when one intends to do injustice.

Imam Az-Zahabi, may Allah have mercy upon him, maintained that injustice is a major sin and said that doing injustice to others may take the form of trespassing on their property, abusing them physically or verbally, and attacking the weak. He mentioned the Qur’anic verses and Prophetic Hadiths that threaten the unjust. Then he reported that some of the righteous predecessors said:

“Do not wrong the weak so as not to be one of the evil strong people.”



In addition to this, he mentioned some forms of injustice that he considered to be major sins:

Devouring the property of orphans. Procrastination in repaying debts despite the ability to repay at the due time. Denying a wife her rights such as dowry, clothing and provision. Denying a labourer his wage or salary. Inaccurate divisions and valuation, which are considered major sins, according to Ibn Hajar, may Allah have mercy upon him.Allah The Almighty Says: “And those cities – We destroyed them when they wronged, and We made for their destruction an appointed time.” [Qur’an, 18:59]

And He says: “And in no way did We do injustice to them, but it is they who were the unjust.” [Qur’an, 43:76]

And:”Allah does not love the unjust.” [Qur’an, 3:57]

And: “And your Lord does injustice to no one.” [Qur’an, 18:49]

And: “And your Lord is not ever unjust to [His] servants.” [Qur’an, 41:46]

And: “Verily the unjust are surely in perpetual torment.” [Qur’an, 42:45]



In addition, there are many Qur’anic verses that speak about doing injustice to oneself. These verses explain that this type of injustice comes in two forms: Shirk (polytheism), and disobeying Allah The Almighty. Shirk is the most heinous of sins; Allah The Almighty Says: “Then we caused to inherit the Book those We have chosen of Our servants; and among them is he who wrongs himself, and among them is he who is moderate, and among them is he who is foremost in good deeds by permission of Allah. That [inheritance] is what is the great bounty.” [Qur’an, 35:32]



Doing injustice to others through aggression against their lives, property or anything else, is dispraised in many Qur’anic verses such as the verse that reads: “The cause is only against the ones who wrong the people and tyrannise upon the earth without right. Those will have a painful punishment.” [Qur’an, 42:42]



Similarly, the Hadiths of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) dispraise injustice: It was narrated on the authority of Abu Musa Al-Ash‘ari, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “Indeed, Allah gives respite to the oppressor, but when He seizes him, He does not let him escape.”

Then he recited: “And thus is the taking away of your Lord when He takes away the towns [while] they are unjust; surely His taking away is painful [and] strict (Qur’an, 11:102).” [Sahihs Bukhari and Muslim]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said: “Protect yourselves against doing injustice, for injustice will be darkness on the Day of Resurrection.” [Sahih Muslim]



Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, said to Abu Salamah Ibn AbdurRahman, may Allah be pleased with him, who was disputing with some people over a piece of land, “O Abu Salamah, beware of seizing land unjustly because the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, ‘Whoever seizes unlawfully a hand-span of land, a collar of seven lands will be around his neck [in the Hereafter].’” [Sahihs Bukhari and Muslim]



It was narrated on the authority of Huzaifah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “Do not be blind followers and say: ‘If people do good, we do good, and if people do injustice, we do injustice.’ Adjust yourselves; when people do good, do good, and when they wrong, do not do injustice.” [At-Tirmizi]



It was narrated on the authority of Abdullah Ibn Mas‘ud, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said”Whenever a person is murdered, there is a share of the burden of the crime on the son of Adam, may Allah exalt his mention, since he was the first to commit murder.” [Sahihs Bukhari and Muslim]

It was narrated on the authority of Abu Hurairah, may Allah be pleased with him, that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “Do not envy one another; do not commit Najash [to overbid against a rival purchaser simply to harm him with no intention of buying the merchandise]; do not hate one another; do not turn your backs on one another; do not enter into commercial transactions when others have entered into that [transaction]; rather, be, O servants of Allah, brothers. A Muslim is the brother of a Muslim; he does not do injustice to him, he does not let him down, and he does not disdain him. Piety is here, [and he pointed to his chest three times]. It is enough evil for a Muslim to disdain his brother Muslim. All of a Muslim is inviolable for other Muslims: his blood [life], his property and his honour.” [Sahih Muslim]



Our righteous predecessors also dispraised injustice in their sayings: Ali Ibn Abi Talib, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “The day when the wronged will triumph over the wrongdoer will be far severer than the day when the wrongdoer wronged him.”



Mu‘awiyah, may Allah be pleased with him, would say: “I would be terrified to wrong a person who has none but Allah The Exalted to seek His help against me.”



Abu Al-Aina, may Allah have mercy upon him, said: “I had some unjust enemies, and I complained about them to Ahmad Ibn Abi Dawud. I said to him, ‘They have become united like a single hand against me!’ He replied, “The hand of Allah is over their hands.” [Qur’an, 48:10]’ I said, ‘They are cunning!’ He replied, ‘“The evil plot does not encompass except its own people.” [Qur’an, 35:43]’ I said, ‘They belong to a large company.’ He replied, ‘“How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah The Exalted.” [Qur’an, 2:249].’”



Yusuf Ibn Asbat, may Allah have mercy upon him, said: “Whoever wishes an oppressor long life wants Allah The Exalted to be disobeyed in His universe.”

Ibn Mas‘ud, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “When the punishment was removed from the people of Prophet Yunus, may Allah exalt his mention, they all returned the rights of others to the extent that a man would pluck a stone out of the foundation of his house and return it to its owner.”



Abu Thawr Ibn Yazid, may Allah have mercy upon him, said: “Using an unlawfully acquired stone in a building is considered the beginning of its destruction.”

A great scholar said: “Had a single stone of injustice been used in building Paradise, the House of Eternity, it would have been ruined.”



A great sage said: “When you want to do injustice, remember the justice of Allah The Almighty that will be executed against you. When you want to use your strength to wrong others, remember that Allah The Exalted has the strength to punish you. Never, be impressed by someone who sheds blood, as his Assassin never dies.”



Yazid Ibn Hatim would say: “I fear nothing more than a person whom I wronged while knowing that he has no supporter but Allah The Exalted, especially when he says, ‘Allah The Exalted is sufficient to judge between me and you.’”



One day, Ali Ibn Al-Fudail wept, so he was asked why. He replied: I feel sorry for those who wronged me, because they will have nothing to say to Allah The Almighty as an excuse.”

While Sulaiman Ibn Abdul-Malik was on the pulpit, a man said to him: “Remember the Day of Announcement!” Sulaiman descended from the pulpit and asked the man, “And what is the Day of Announcement?” The man answered, “Allah The Almighty Says: “Then an announcer will announce between them, “The curse of Allah be on the unjust.” [Qur’an, 7:44]”

Abud-Darda’, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “Beware of the orphan’s tears and the supplication of a wronged person.”

Some scholars state that there are three types of injustice: 1. Unforgivable injustice: This type refers to Shirk, from which we seek refuge with Allah The Exalted. Allah The Almighty Says:

“Indeed, Allah does not forgive association with Him, but He forgives what is less than that for whom He wills.” [Qur’an, 4:48]

Injustice that cannot be waived: This type refers to doing injustice to the servants of Allah The Almighty. Forgivable Injustice: This type refers to wronging oneself.

A man passed by a person whom Al-Hajjaj had crucified, and said:

“O Allah, your leniency with the oppressors has harmed the oppressed.” When the man slept that night he saw in a vision that he entered Paradise, and saw the man who had been crucified in the highest ranks of Paradise; then he heard a caller say, “My leniency with the oppressors has admitted the oppressed people to the highest ranks in Paradise.”

It was said: “Whoever plunders others property, others will plunder his property.”

It is said: “Whoever does injustice for long, loses power.” Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, said:

“Beware of the supplication of an oppressed man, as it is answered.”

Ali, may Allah be pleased with him, said: “The previous nations were destroyed because they kept denying people’s rights until this became rampant, and they spread transgression until its rights were ransomed.” It was said: “The most evil of all wrongdoers is the one who wrongs some people for the benefit of others.”

Imam Ibn Al-Jawzi said: “Injustice necessitates two sins: usurping other’s rights and defying Allah The Exalted with disobedience. The sin of doing injustice is more evil than other sins because it is usually committed against the weak, who are powerless to fend for themselves. The cause of injustice is the darkness of the heart; a man whose heart is lit with guidance would not commit injustice.”

Imam Ibn Taimiyyah, may Allah have mercy upon him, said: “People unanimously agree that the consequences of injustice are dire and that the outcomes of justice are good.”

He also said that: “Allah The Exalted grants victory to a just state even if it is a non-Islamic state, and lets an unjust state be defeated, even if it is an Islamic state.”



Dear brothers and sisters! Wallahi the genocide and tragedy unfolding in Gaza and across Palestine touches the very core of our hearts, leaving us feeling helpless.

The suffering of the Palestinian people, subjected to a brutal, relentless occupation that has transformed their land into what’s often called the world’s largest open-air prison, pains us all. Witnessing an occupying force impose a nightmarish reality on the Palestinian people for more than seventy years is intolerable. This force repeatedly violates international law with impunity, often with the support of its Western allies. The cold, deliberate, ongoing expulsion of Palestinians from their homes and lands epitomises oppression and injustice.

Observing a system of governance designed to privilege the occupier over the occupied is, in essence, witnessing apartheid. The failure of some leaders and politicians to condemn the collective punishment of civilians and innocents showcases sheer cowardice and hypocrisy. By controlling land, air, space, food, water, and energy, the occupier violates fundamental human rights, apportioning life’s necessities at whim, ensuring the occupied remain malnourished and weak. This is simply offensive.

No human being should live under such conditions. It should break all our hearts to see a nation yearning for nothing more than the dignity and freedom inherent in living a normal life.



Many may feel helpless, but there is much we can do to support our brothers and sisters in Palestine:

Pray for Peace and Relief: Make Du’a for them, never forgetting them in our supplications. Charitable Support: Provide support through recognised charitable organisations. Spread Awareness: Raise awareness by spreading the truth about the situation and, crucially, the reasons behind it. Challenge Narratives: Reach beyond your social media bubbles to challenge prevalent false narratives. Combat Misinformation: Object to any misreporting by media outlets and any biased language used. Support Advocates: Acknowledge and appreciate those speaking out publicly. Political Engagement: Contact your leaders at all levels to express your concerns. Demand Legal Equity: Advocate for the enforcement of international law on both sides of the conflict, something the Palestinians themselves demand. Uphold Humanity: Declare unequivocally that we condemn the killing of innocent individuals, regardless of what side they are on. Avoid Hate Speech: Refrain from hate-filled rhetoric against any community members everywhere in the world.

My beloved people! We consistently are seeing realities of injustice and oppression through the media and maybe even in our own lives.

We’re living in in this world of technology which has its benefits but more and more of us are realising that we have actually become desensitised to themes of oppression – seeing women and children in poverty, starvation and hunger and seeing fathers and mothers who are unable to give their children food or civil unrest across the world – because every single day these images strike our eyes and we have become numb to the realities of such things.

Nonetheless, once in a while we often think about the ramifications of widespread oppression and injustice in its various forms, and what it means to have to deal with such injustice as a Muslim living in the modern world.

As mentioned earlier, the standard definition of oppression can be described as the cruel, or unfair exercise of authority or power, an act or occurrence of oppression, or being made the subject of cruel or unfair demands or restrictions.

This is a clear concept to grasp, although sometimes it can be difficult to identify oppression and injustice in its many forms, from relationships and socio-political scenarios to corruption. For instance, there may be some politicians and political parties that leverage policies that are excessively restrictive to one group, race, tribe, religion or region.

There are powerful figures and authorities around the world that add to the pressures and suffering of particular subjects due to a plethora of reasons and justifications. Even domestic cases that involve abuse or violence may constitute oppression or injustice.

Islam is often considered to be a religion of peace, good will, understanding, and good faith. However, true followers of Islam will regard fighting back for the sake of honour, justice, and the religion they regard as sacred. The Prophet Muhammad’s life (Peace be upon him) serves as an example of heroic virtue paired with selfless compassion and love, which is his ideal.

They value bravery, submission, discipline, duty, and a persistent effort to uphold truth and morality using all available resources, including those of the physical, moral, intellectual, and spiritual nature.

They are aware that war is wicked, but they will not hesitate to retaliate if their honour requires it and a just Imam – such as Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was without equal – orders it since they will then be certain that they are not pursuing materialistic goals. Other times, their faith has nothing to do with conflict other than the fact that it will always be governed by its compassionate principles.

On another note, Muslims can be mindful of the oppression and injustice that can be observed around them and whenever possible, fight back against such malicious acts. One can use words and intellect, or push for justice through the legal system if it is feasible. All these practices may be considered as fighting against oppression and injustice.

When injustice is encountered, it’s normal to feel angry and outraged. We are obviously even more incensed when the injustice is directed at our fellow Muslim brothers and sisters. However, occasionally we find some Muslims breaking the law.

When injustice and oppression take place so close to home, whether it is in the context of our immediate family, local community, or on a worldwide scale, we often feel rattled and betrayed.

We demand justice and hope that those responsible are brought to justice. When the authorities handle a problem properly, we are fortunate to get closure, but other times justice eludes us, whether due to a trusted institution’s systemic failure or for some other reason.

Sometimes we feel that no matter what happens, true forgiveness can never happen since the offender is so close to us and so highly respected by us. Yet, it is important that we strive for forgiveness and mercy as part of the collection of ideals held so strongly in Islam.

Allah’s Messenger (Peace be upon him) said:

“Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or he is an oppressed one. People asked, “O Allah’s Messenger! It is all right to help him if he is oppressed, but how should we help him if he is an oppressor?” The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said, “By preventing him from oppressing others.” [Sahih Bukhari]

Islam was revealed to safeguard all people’s inherent rights, including their unalienable rights to life, property, and freedom. It is a grave sin to violate these rights without justification, and Muslims who assert that the Qur’an and Sunnah support such injustice are betraying Islam.

The fact that Allah would always respond to the supplication of an oppressed individual is one of the reasons we should be wary of injustice. Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware of the supplication of the oppressed, for there is no veil between it and Allah.” [Sahih Bukhari]

It is worth noting that those of us who fear Allah must remember this simple fact that supplication from those we may oppress is indeed potent, and so we should be very mindful of how we treat others. On the other hand, oppressors will have to tend to the many potential wrongdoings they have done in the hereafter.

All of us have a right to justice, but it is important to remember two things while pursuing it: first, we cannot use the pursuit of justice as a justification for breaking the sacred law, and second, true justice in Allah’s eyes goes beyond this world and is ultimately carried out on the Day of Judgement.

Islam is unique in its teachings of fighting against injustices while remaining true and gentle in accordance to the religious values. As Muslims, it is important for us to live with a sense of awareness of the wrongdoings of others and to accept that oppression and injustice is part of the series of tests we may encounter. Yet at the same time, it may also be a worthy cause to act against oppression wherever possible.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, according to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), it’s from the signs of the hour (signs of the Day Of Judgment), that there must be a fight Between Muslims and the Jews:

Abu Hurairah (may Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“The Hour will not come until you (Muslims) fight the Jews: until the stone behind which a Jew will be hiding will say: O Muslim, this is a Jew behind me; kill him.” [Sahihs Bukhari and Muslim]

Here, the Prophet (Peace be upon him) informs in the Hadith that the Hour will not come until the Muslims and the Jews fight, and when a Jew flees and hides behind a stone, Allah will make it speak and call out to the Muslim and tell him that a Jew is hiding behind it so that he come and kill him. The Jews believe that. At the end of times, Allah will grant victory to the Muslims over the Jews, and what the Prophet (Peace be upon him) informed would undoubtedly take place.

The benefits from the above Hadith: 1. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) informed about the future and unseen things, as revealed to him by Allah Almighty. It demonstrates some signs of the Hour. Muslims and Jews will fight each other at the end of times. Allah The Almighty will make the stones speak at the end of times, in support of Muslims against their enemy.

And Allah The Almighty has promised to assist Muslims Ummah, and assured them that He is with them, and victory is theirs, where He says:

“Or do you think that you will enter Paradise while such [trial] has not yet come to you as came to those who passed on before you? They were touched by poverty and hardship and were shaken until [even their] messenger and those who believed with him said, “When is the help of Allah?” Unquestionably, the help of Allah is near.”

And He The Most High says: “And [you will obtain] another [favour] that you love – victory from Allah and an imminent conquest; and give good tidings to the believers.”

And He The Almighty says: “How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah. And Allah is with the patient.”

And He says: “So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are [true] believers.”

And He says: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.”

And: “And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.”

Lastly, dear brothers and sisters, let us all know and understand that, targeting innocents people and civilians in the Palestinian territories is a violation of religious values, humanitarian values, and international norms. The unremitting efforts of all the right thinking people around the world, aimed at stopping the escalation in Palestine and lifting the siege on Gaza City, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their legitimate rights and achieves permanent security and just peace bears witness to the abundant, firm and well-established positions towards humanitarian issues around the world. The aggressive actions carried out by the occupation are contrary to religion and international norms and aggressively violate the sanctities of the Noble and Holy Land. Continuous Efforts must continue to achieve comprehensive security, lasting peace, and a decent life for the Palestinian people, and the establishment of their Palestinian state, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital In Shaa Allah.

Respected servants of Allah! Below are some of the bad consequences and harms of injustice and oppression: Injustice incurs the anger of Allah The Exalted. Allah The Almighty makes an unjust person suffer all types of torment. Injustice destroys families and states. An unjust person will be deprived of all forms of the intercession of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Letting unjust people go unpunished corrupts the world entirely. Injustice is a sign of the hardness and darkness of the heart. An unjust person is low and mean in the sight of Allah The Exalted, and in the sight of all good people. Injustice causes one to lose the blessings of Allah The Almighty. The Noble Qur’an tells us the story of the man who lost his two gardens because of his injustice: Allah The Almighty Says:

“And he entered his garden while he was unjust to himself. He said, “I do not think that this will perish – ever. And I do not think the Hour will occur. And even if I should be brought back to my Lord, I will surely find better than this as a return.” [Qur’an, 18:35, 36] Injustice was the only cause of the destruction of previous kingdoms. Allah The Almighty says:

“So the people that committed wrong were eliminated. And praise to Allah, Lord of the worlds.” [Qur’an, 6:45]

“So We took him [Pharaoh] and his soldiers and threw them into the sea. So see how was the end of the wrongdoers.” [Qur’an, 28: 40]

Allah The Almighty also tells us about the people of Lut (Lot), may Allah exalt his mention, Saying:

“So when Our command came, We made the highest part [of the city] its lowest and rained upon them stones of layered hard clay, [which were] marked from your Lord. And Allah’s punishment is not very far from the wrongdoers.” [Qur’an 11:82, 83]

Similarly, Allah The Exalted destroyed the people of Nuh (Noah), may Allah exalt his mention, Thamud, Ad and the Companions of the Thicket. Allah The Almighty Says:

“So each We seized for his sin; and among them were those upon whom We sent a storm of stones, and among them were those who were seized by the blast [from the sky], and among them were those whom We caused the earth to swallow, and among them were those whom We drowned. And Allah would not have wronged them, but it was they who were wronging themselves.” [Qur’an, 29:40]

And the remorse of unjust people is useless if it comes too late:

“And the Day that the unjust [person] will bite at both his hands, [and] say, “Oh, would that I had taken to myself a way along with the Messenger.” [Qur’an, 25:27]

Injustice is one of the sins that cause one to be punished in this world and in the Hereafter because it affects others. This is no surprise, as the wronged person humbly and bitterly supplicates against the person who did injustice to him, and Allah The Exalted answers his supplication, Saying:

“By My Might and Exaltedness, I shall rescue you, even if it be after some time.”

Hence, fear Allah The Almighty; be just and return the rights to whom they are due, before there comes a day when there will be no repelling.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace, blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our noble Messenger, Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and upon his family, his Companions and his true and sincere followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of: Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah Mosque; and Late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene Mosque, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria.