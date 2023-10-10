….As Zulum converts Arabic school to institute

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa has said that Operation Safe Corridor for Boko Haram members and other terrorists hybernating in the North East is still open, or anyone who refuse to repent would be eliminated using kinetic and non- kinetic approaches.

General Musa stated this on Tuesday at the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

This is as Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the conversion of Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Arabic (Teachers) College in Maiduguri to a specialised institute for teaching of Arabic and Islamic education that will aim to counter the ideology of Boko Haram.

While addressing journalists after a close door meeting which lasted for over two hours with officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the CDS said, he was in the theatre for operational visit aimed at boosting the moral of troops in the frontline.

” Basically, I am here in the theatre for operational visit aimed at boosting the morale of my troops in the frontline.

“The Nigerian Military under my leadership, and with support from God Almighty, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all stakeholders are ready to end terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the country very soon.

” With the briefs I recieved from the Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibusi and the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Peter Malla, I’m satisfied with successes recorded against remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

” Notwithstanding, I want to urge the troops not to relent, but to remain committed and resolute with high spirit until the war is totally over.

” I want to also use this opportunity to reiterate our calls for remnants of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals to surrender or risk getting killed, as we are determined to restore peace in all nooks and crannies in the country.” Musa said.

The Defence Chief therefore visited the wounded soldiers recieving treatment at the 7 Div Military Hospital, where he wished them quick recovery.

While at the Government House on a courtesy call on Governor Zulum, General Musa assured government and people of the state of total peace.

He recalled and appreciated the tremendous support recieved from Borno State Government and its people which led to thousands of Boko Haram members repented when he was the Theatre Commander of OPHK.

Zulum in his remarks described the CDS as a very committed, dedicated and God-fearing Officer, and pledged his administration’s continual support to the military and other para military agencies to restore peace in the land.

He also urged them to intensify efforts to promote resellience amongst people who have willingly returned to their liberated communities.

Earlier, the CDS was also at the Shehu of Borno’s palace, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi for a homage. He appreciated the roles played by the Traditional Ruler and his people towards complementing efforts of the military and government, which assisted tremendouly in the relative peace currently witnessed in the region.

In another development, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the conversion of Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Arabic (Teachers) College in Maiduguri to a specialised institute for teaching of Arabic and Islamic education that will aim to counter the ideology of Boko Haram.

The governor made the announcement on Tuesday while on inspection visit to the college, preparatory to the conversion.

The initiative is meant as a response to the threat posed by Boko Haram, a militant group known for its violent campaign against education and its propagation of a radical and misguided interpretation of Islam.

When established, the new institute will be run in partnership with the Al-Azhar University in Cairo and it will be producing students who will return to Borno’s 27 local government areas for preaching that will counter Boko Haram’s ideas.

“We are here to examine the capacity of this school, in terms of human resources and the infrastructure with a view to converting it to be Al-Azhar Institute”, Governor Zulum announced.

When established, “we hope to ensure that each student after graduating from this school, can speak Arabic fluently and have a strong background in Islamic knowledge. Admission to this school will cut across the 27 LGAs so that they can go back and preach peace. We will do everything possible to avoid the reoccurrence of the experience we had in the last decade”, Zulum noted.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has directed the newly established Borno State Arabic and Tsangaya Education Board to take over the administration of all Tsangaya and Islamic Schools in Borno State.