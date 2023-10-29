Ondo 2024: Retaining Ondo is non-negotiable — Adetimehin, APC state Chairman

—– As Senator Akinyelure, ilemobola led 5000 members of PDP to APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Former Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District in Ondo state, Ayo Akinyelure, has defected with over 5000 members of the opposition, People’s Democratic Party, to the ruling All Progressive Congress, in the state.

Akinyelure, who had earlier announced his resignation from the PDP in June on the floor of the Senate, said he believes in the prosperity of Nigeria under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking during his defection, held at ldanre, Akinyelure said ”I am happy to return home. My foundation is progressive, and I am back in the fold from the PDP to add value to the APC.

“The mood of Ondo State, as clearly expressed in the last general election, is to particularly support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by winning all 18 local government areas of Ondo State for APC for the first time ever.

“This shows that Ondo State generally supports the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Therefore, my official decamping to APC today is to join the progressives to come and add value to the successful administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been my political leader and mentor since I started my political career in Lagos, Alimosho Local Government Area, and as the Chairman of LARIP (Lagos State Amenities Restoration and Improvement Project) when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was democratically elected as civilian Governor of Lagos State.

“As a progressive politician with track records of people’s welfare and empowerment, I cannot help but identify with a political platform that is poised to change Nigeria for the better under the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Therefore, my decision and that of all my political followers and stakeholders in Ondo Central and Ondo State in general, and particularly in Idanre LGA, is hinged on the need to engender good governance in Ondo State, put the state in the mainstream of national politics, foster regional integration, and add value to my people in all ramifications under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

“My journey for change and the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the whole nation has just begun with this epic declaration in my local government, Idanre LGA.

“As a political stakeholder in Ondo Central politics in the last 21 years, I shall embrace all party leaders and followers within the APC and keep all abreast of other milestones as history unfolds for the development of our party to greater heights of development to the betterment of all during the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He commended the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for transforming the state in the area of infrastructural development, especially road construction in the rural communities in the state.

Receiving, Akinyelure, his supporters and admitting a new member, a Canadian-based businessman, Bunmi Ilemobola, and his supporters, said, “There is no discrimination here; those who joined today are equal in status as those who joined when the party was formed. We are all one big, united family.

Adetimehin declared that the APC, will continue to rule Ondo State and Nigeria as a country, adding that victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state is non-negotiable.

He maintained that the PDP camp had been depleted in the local government area and in the state, noting that prominent politicians from the state have dumped the party and joined the progressive train.

According to him ” the APC is being repositioned and was ready to work with all progressive individuals to ensure that the party remains a party to beat in any election.

Adetimehin attributed the success story of the party to the developmental feats recorded by the Akeredolu-led administration in the state.

He said with the defection of Akinyelure and his supporters from the opposition party, the PDP in the state has gone into extinction, saying the party will continue to lose its members and leaders ahead of the next governorship election in the state.

“The next governorship election is not negotiable; we have continued to wax stronger day by day because we have been able to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people, and there is no crisis or division in APC in Ondo State.

“I can assure you that within the next couple of months, the PDP would have gone into extinction, with no leader left in the PDP, considering how members of the PDP and their leaders are leaving its fold in droves to join the ruling party.

He, however, described the former Senator and his followers’ defection to APC as a blessing and said the defection could not have come at a better time than now, saying, “I can assure you that Senator Akinyelure’s defection to APC is a blessing to the party as well as its members at all levels.”

Adetimehin however, promised members of the opposition PDP defecting to the ruling party equal treatment, status, and rights like every other member of the ruling party.