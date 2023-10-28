No gambling disciplinary action against Zaniolo, say Italian FA

Aston Villa’s Italian midfielder #22 Nicolo Zaniolo looks on during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on October 22, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Italy’s football federation said on Saturday that no disciplinary procedure has been opened against Nicolo Zaniolo as part of a betting scandal rocking the game.

“As it stands there is no information or charge that he has gambled on football matches,” the FIGC told AFP.

Aston Villa and Italy attacker Zaniolo was questioned on Friday by prosecutors in Turin as part of a criminal investigation into illegal gambling platforms which has bled into football.

The 24-year-old’s legal team have insisted that he has only ever used illegal sites to play poker and blackjack, an offence for which he will likely have to pay a fine.

Gambling on football is forbidden for footballers in Italy and can lead to hefty bans for those caught by authorities, especially if they have bet on their own teams.

On Thursday, Newcastle star Sandro Tonali — also an Italy international — was banned for 10 months, a suspension which was made worldwide by global governing body FIFA on Friday.

He was the second player banned by the FIGC’s disciplinary tribunal after Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, who was hit with a seven-month suspension earlier this month.