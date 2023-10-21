NNPC confirms minor fire at the Warri refinery

By Jimitota Onoyume

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC has said the fire at the Warri refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited, WRPC will not affect ongoing rehabilitation work in the place, saying it was a minor incident.

In a statement, NNPC Limited confirmed the fire was immediately extinguished the same Friday evening.

It said the fire occurred in its cooling tower, saying it was due to welding activities.

MINOR FIRE OUTBREAK AT WARRI REFINERY CONTAINED

This afternoon, at about 15:02hrs, there was a minor fire incident at the cooling tower of Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC).

The fire which occurred as a result of ongoing welding activity”.