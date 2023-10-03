Nigeria, other African nations commit to develop 620trn cubit feet of gas reserves 

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

Nigeria and other African nations have expressed commitment toward the development of their 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, targeted at bolstering energy security, industrialization and environmental sustainability. The continent is also committed to the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves.

This is even as Amni International, an independent oil and gas exploration and production, E&P, company moves to acquire new assets and explore growth opportunities across West Africa.

In a statement obtained by Energy Vanguard, African Energy Chamber, AEC, stated: “Africa is prioritising the development and exploitation of its estimated 125.3 billion barrels of proven crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves under efforts to bolster energy security, industrialisation and environmental sustainability. Collaboration with forwardthinking local oil and gas companies such as Nigeriabased independent firm Amni International is essential in this endeavour, and will help drive resource monetization while stimulating job creation and economic growth.

“The African Energy Chamber, AEC,, the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce the return of Amni International at Africa’s premier event for the energy sector, African Energy Week, AEW, 2023 – scheduled for October 16 to 20 in Cape Town. Amni International has once again joined the event as a Bronze Sponsor, a testament to the company’s commitment to Africa’s energy future.

“After a successful AEW 2022 edition, during which the company secured a $600 million financing deal with the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, to support upstream operations, Amni International’s return as a Bronze Sponsor underscores the conference’s pivotal role in advancing Africa’s energy market.

During the event, representatives from Amni International will participate in high-level panel discussions around Africa’s hydrocarbons prospects and the role resources play in accelerating regional energy security.

“For more than 28 years, Amni International has been instrumental in driving the growth of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector.”