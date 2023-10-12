Motorists alarmed as potholes litter Third Mainland Bridge

Third Mainland Bridge

•Contract for resurfacing bridge already awarded —FG

By Kingsley Adegboye

THE deplorable condition of the Third Mainland Bridge, in Lagos State, has become a source of concern, as motorists, who ply the ever-busy bridge connecting Lagos Mainland and Lagos Island, are alarmed by the presence of large potholes that have taken over almost the entire length of the bridge on both sides.

The bridge, which is about 12 kilometres long, begins at the Oworonshoki end of the Mainland and terminates at the Adeniji Adele Interchange, on Lagos Island, had previously witnessed various rehabilitation works at different periods since it was commissioned in 1990.

The last rehabilitation work was carried out on April 2, 2023, by the Lagos State Government.

A former Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos State, Dr Frederic Oladeinde had said: “The government was meant to repair identified failed/peeled asphaltic sections.

“Though the bridge fell under the jurisdiction of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, it had to move in to repair the inbound and outbound sections along the University of Lagos axis, due to vehicular tailback and the danger posed by the level of damage to motorists.”

Motorists subjected to untold hardship

During these periods of rehabilitation works, motorists plying the dual carriage bridge were subjected to untold hardship following the diversion of traffic from the bridge to alternative routes which made them spend several hours to get to their destinations every day.

However, despite all of these interventions, the bridge has continued to witness one form of degradation or the other.

Driving on the bridge, yesterday, showed that large potholes of various sizes had taken throughout the bridge, between the Obalende end and to Adekunle end, on both sides. Coming from the Mainland to the Island through Ebute Meta, the potholes are conspicuously noticeable.

They are also noticeable while approaching the bridge from Ebute Meta.

But commenting on the deplorable condition of the bridge, a civil engineer, Mr Victor Oyenuga, who said he hardly drives through the bridge, said: “However, I have just been reliably informed that work will soon start for its repairs. I think the issue may not be as serious as people are painting it. As I said earlier, I haven’t been in that area recently.”

Contract for resurfacing bridge already awarded—FG

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi had announced plans for another round of emergency repairs of the bridge due to the level of deterioration.

Umahi said this during his inspection of ongoing federal road projects and the three bridges connecting Lagos mainland and Lagos Island in August 2023.

The Minister disclosed that a contractor would soon be mobilised to the site, to work between midnight and 4 am. in the morning on the bridge for minimal stress on motorists.