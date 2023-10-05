Monarch seeks review of Abavo electrification project

By Blessing Udensil

The Traditional Ruler of Abavo Kingdom in Ika South Local Government of Delta State, Uche Irenuma 11, has pleaded with Delta State Government to immediately review the Abavo Electrification Step Down project, claiming the job is being done shoddily.

The monarch, who spoke in his palace at the grand finale of the New Yam Festival celebrated by the community, urged the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration to remove every encumbrance impeding the speedy execution of the project saying that the contract should be made to execute the project in line with job specification and contractual agreement.

While commending former Governor Okowa’s administration for awarding the contract, the royal father expressed “concern that the contractor has not delivered thereby denying our people the benefits of the project. I enjoin the youths in our community to remain calm, law-abiding, and supportive of Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E agenda. I am optimistic that Deltans will enjoy more dividends of democracy during his administration.”

The Monarch also encouraged youths in the kingdom to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome and focus on their educational pursuit to enable them to contribute more meaningfully to the growth and development of the community, state, and the Nation at large.

In their separate remarks, the Odafiakeze of Abavo Chief Odigie Yusuf emphasized the importance of the electricity project to the People.

Members of the Obi-inCouncil who spoke on the significance of the New Yam festival said it was an age-long festival designed to appreciate God for a bountiful harvest, saying that “the festival by the Traditional Ruler marked the beginning of the consumption of new yam in the community.

They said “The festival is a way of preserving the cultural identity of the people” and sued for its continued sustenance for generations yet unborn.

Those who spoke include, Chief Simon Isisiadi, Chief Jonathan Agbejiagwe, and Chief I.K best Dikenwosi among others.

The grand finale of the 7-day Festival featured merry-making, paying of Homage to King Uche Irenuma 11, and Offering of special prayers for the continued peace, progress, and development of Abavo Kingdom by the Monarch at the Sacred Palace Garden otherwise called Enya – Nze within the suburb of the palace.