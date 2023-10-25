Mohbad’s DJ says singer collapsed, started vomiting after he was injected

Ajisegiri Ayobami who was the disc jockey to late singer, Mohbad has told the coroner inquest in Ikorodu that the deceased collapsed and started vomiting after a nurse administered an injection on him.

The inquest is looking into circumstances that led to the September 12 death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as Mohbad.

According to Ayobami, Mohbad had gotten into a fight with his friend Primeboy and sustained an injury the previous day, which was a Sunday.

He told the coroner court that the wound was a small cut on his hand but that by the time they got home at midnight, the hand was already swollen.

He said a team member called Spending referred the nurse who administered the injection after efforts to reach Mohbad’s personal nurse was not successful.

The witness said he went to get a mop to clean water on the floor of Mohbad’s room when his wife called him to come back.

“The nurse said we should go and get him drugs; while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already outside trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling.

“While we were going to the hospital, there was traffic, so I came down from the other vehicle and ran to the hospital; I asked them if they had an ambulance, and they said no. Before I could get back to them, I saw them bringing Mohbad on a bike, and when we got to the hospital he was confirmed dead,” he said.