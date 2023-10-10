MMA2 operator raises car park, lounge tariffs for airport users

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria

By Prince Okafor

Effective from November 1, Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, users will have to pay more for parking of cars and the utilisation of VIP lounge.

The tariff adjustment was disclosed by the airport operator, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, yesterday in Lagos.

BASL stated that the tariff review was in light of the new economic reality in the country.

According to the Head of Spaces and Premises, BASL, Mr. Kola Bamigboye, the decision had long been held down, in clear economic solidarity with the airport terminal users, despite its inevitability, until it became inevitable for smooth and excellent operational purposes.

He said “The tariff adjustments will affect Car Park and VIP Lounge tariffs only and will be effective on the 1st of November 2023.

“Our car park tariffs have been revised to align with our ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities, ensuring a safe and convenient parking experience for our valued passengers.

“The new Car Park tariff structure will take into cognizance car park users who spend less than 30 minutes within the Multi-storey Car Park facility, thereby making it more convenient for users.

On her part, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services, MMA2, Esther Ojeiwa, said: “In order to maintain top-notch services at the lounge, it has become necessary to upwardly review the access fee to the VIP walk-in lounge by 33.3 percent.

“The MMA2 VIP walk-in lounge is accessible to travellers seeking comfort and convenience, as it provides a serene environment to relax and unwind before boarding and takeoff of scheduled flights.

“To further enhance the lounge experience, we have updated our lounge tariffs, offering even greater value for your money.”

Also, BASL’s Head, of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, stressed that the management of BASL wishes to assure the general public that these changes are essential to support ongoing improvements to our facilities, services, and overall passenger experience at MMA2.