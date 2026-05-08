Asaba airport enhances operations with smart parking system

By Dickson Omobola

Interswitch has partnered with Asaba Airport Company to deploy a smart parking system, the Interswitch Parking Management Platform, PMP, at the airport.

The automated airport parking system introduces a seamless, secure and fully automated parking and access control solution, designed to enhance airport operations efficiency and improve the overall experience for travellers, visitors and airport personnel.

Commenting on the partnership, Vice President of Transport Ecosystem, Interswitch, Nnenna Ajanwachuku, said: “This partnership with the Asaba Airport Company reflects our commitment to deploying technology that drives efficiency, transparency, and seamless user experiences across critical sectors. With the Parking Management Platform, we are not only addressing operational challenges but also enabling smarter infrastructure that supports revenue growth and long-term sustainability. Asaba Airport is setting the pace for what modern airport operations should look like in Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the partnership, Managing Director, Asaba Airport Company, Christophe Penninck, said: “Our collaboration with Interswitch represents a significant step forward in our commitment to operational excellence and service delivery. The introduction of this advanced parking and access control system will improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and deliver a better experience for passengers and visitors. It also strengthens our ability to manage revenue more effectively while positioning Asaba Airport as a leader in smart airport infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, beyond enhancing user experience, enabling cashless parking payments, and leveraging digital payment solutions, the solution strengthens airport revenue management systems and delivers significant operational value for airport management. Through a centralised, technology-driven system, the Asaba Airport Company can monitor vehicle movements in real time, enforce access control policies more effectively, optimise parking space utilisation, and improve overall coordination across airport operations. This represents a major shift from manual, fragmented systems to a more intelligent, proactive management approach.

As Nigeria continues to invest in critical infrastructure, the collaboration between Interswitch and the Asaba Airport Company, in partnership with the Asaba International Airport, signals a new phase in airport operations, highlighting how digital parking solutions and intelligent transport systems are transforming the country’s aviation ecosystem where parking and access management are streamlined, and intelligent systems are designed to meet the needs of the modern traveller.