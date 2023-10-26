Mentor Matchup Challenge holds in Lagos Dec 6

LAGOS—THE 5th edition of Mentor-Matchup Challenge, MMC, 5.0, which is aimed at promoting indigenous industries, will take place on December 6, 2023, in Lagos.

The event will feature 30 speakers, 300 delegates, 30 exhibitors, two keynote speeches and five-panel discussions across six key sectors.

Speaking on the objectives of the Mentor Match-up Challenge, the Managing Partner of 234Finance, Ezinne Nwazulu said: “MMC5.0 aims to give attendees insights on practical business strategies required to scale up their operations, give visibility to indigenous brands through the local content exhibition and ultimately help participants achieve personal/organisational objectives.

“Our previous events featured 12-panel discussions, 18 intimate mentorship sessions and 18 pitching sessions where over $100,000 in cash was disbursed to 12 winners, and consulting services over the years. We have witnessed businesses scale up their operations, improve their processes and increase their workforce, after participating in our event, and we will be showcasing some of the success stories from the previous participants at MMC5.0.”