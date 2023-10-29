Many missing as boat carrying over 100 passengers capsizes in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

An unspecified number of persons have reportedly gone missing after a boat carrying about 100 passengers across the stretch of the River Benue in the Karim Lamido local government area of Taraba state capsized midway.

It was learnt that the majority of the commuters were returning from Mayoreneyo Fish Market in Ardo Kola LGA.

The accident happened around Saturday en-route to Binnari town in Karim Lamido local government area.

It was also gathered that none of the commuters wore a life jacket.

Taraba State House of Assembly member representing Karim Lamido 2 state constituency, Anas Shuaibu, in a statement Sunday on his Facebook page, expressed sadness over the incident.

He also condoled with the families of those who might have lost loved ones after the unfortunate incident.

The acting chairman of inland water transporters in Taraba State, Jidda Mayoreneyo, who reportedly spoke to newsmen, said 15 bodies were recovered close to the scene of the incident.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Police Command in Taraba state, SP Abdullahi Usman said the command has yet to get any reports about the incident.

