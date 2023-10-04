Makinde makes history, wins second Nigeria Cup trophy

Playing like someone infused with the winning bug, Mike Makinde, tore through the trees on the broad Ikoyi Course fairways on his way to a superlative 67-net score, whooping five-shots off the second placed Oluwaseun Faleye to emerge winner of the 26th edition of the of the annual Nigeria Cup.

The victory make it two in row for high flying 9-handicapgolfer becoming the only golfer in the history of the tournament to achieve that feat in the 26-years history of the tournament.

Makinde who first victory in the glamorous came in 2022 added and crown in 2023 becoming the only golfer with such record in the tournament.

Makinde who seems emotionally attached to the famed Nigeria Cup trophy said in his victory speech, that the taught of letting the trophy go was a thing he never contemplated, added that, he was thrilled to keep possession of the Cup for another twelve months.

“This victory is very special to me. While I was bringing the trophy to the club, one of my kids asked me where I was taking trophy to and I said I’m taking it to show them and I will bring back.

“I thank God I’m taking it back home for another one years,” said the highly elated Makinde.

While Makinde relishes his victory, one of the tournaments favourites, Seun Faleye, playing off handicap-6, grossed 78 on the tortuous Ikoyi Course for 72-net to come in the second position, beating 16-handicap Abisoye Fagade who carded 73-net score by 1-shot.

Fagade ducked in the third position having defeated two others on countback. Grateful at the turnout of the event, Chairman 2023 Nigeria Cup Organising Committee, Akoni Olayinka Olafimihan thanked every member and corporate sponsors whose contribution helped in making the tournament a success.

“I thank our sponsors, I say a big thank you to Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA) Individual donors and fellow members of the organising Committee”, for a job well done.

Ikoyi Club Chairman, Tafa Zibiri-Aliu, former Golf Captains including the current Captain, Wahab Aminu-Sarumi, his Vice, Tade Adekunle and members of the Club attended 2023 gala night.