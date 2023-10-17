LASUTH-delivered conjoined twins die

Lagos—A set of conjoined twins, delivered by medical experts at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, are dead.

Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, made this known in an interview, yesterday, in Lagos.

The hospital’s management had announced that the twins were delivered on October 5, at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, LASUTH, at an estimated gestational age of 33 weeks and six days.

According to Fabamwo, although the set of twins died, their mother is doing well. “The nature of their joining was so complex. They are joined from up to down, which is so complex. Moreover, they must have reached a certain age before they were separated.

“The first twins had congenital heart issues that weren’t compatible with life. When you have abnormalities like that, there are usually other abnormalities in the body. She was the first that died on October 15.

“When it happened, we quickly moved to separate them by assembling a team of multispecialty experts from LASUTH and other hospitals. However, before we could intervene, the second twins died today (October 16).”

Fabamwo noted that the successful delivery of the twins was celebrated by the hospital being the first of such at the facility.

The hospital had on October 5 announced the successful delivery of the conjoined twins, fused at the lower chest and abdomen (thoraco omphalopagus).

The hospital said that they were delivered by a multidisciplinary team.

It said the conjoined female babies were delivered at 8:26 a.m. with good APGAR scores and a combined birth weight of 3.8kg.

Conjoined twins, popularly referred to as Siamese Twins, are two babies who are born physically connected to each other.