Separated Nigerian conjoined twins return home after successful surgery in Saudi Arabia

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Two Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, who recently underwent successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia, have returned home to a warm reception at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA.

Hassana and Husaina had travelled to Riyadh in October 2023, where they underwent months of comprehensive medical examinations and where Doctors discovered that the twins were joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, sharing vital structures that made the case particularly complex.

The life-saving operation was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, who was present at the airport to welcome the family back to Nigeria, described the success of the surgery as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service.

He said the surgery performed on the twins marked the 65th successful operation carried out under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, especially Nigeria, with which it shares historic ties.

“The separation of Hassana and Husaina marks the 65th successful operation under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has provided care for 150 sets of conjoined twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

“The program has become one of the most prominent medical humanitarian initiatives globally, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s expertise in pediatric surgery and its dedication to supporting vulnerable families,” Al-Admawi said.

Responding after receiving the family at the airport, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, pledged that the government will sponsor the education of the children from the basic to tertiary institutions, while also promising to support the family with foodstuffs.

The governor commended the Saudi Arabian authorities for the humanitarian gesture which he described as life-changing.

Earlier, father of the twins, Alhaji Hassan Isa, who was moved to tears, expressed gratitude for the exceptional support accorded to his family by the Saudi Arabian authorities and the Kano State government.

Meanwhile, the successful outcome of the surgery was hailed as one of the most challenging yet rewarding achievements of the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins.