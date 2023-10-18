Lagos unveils first ever chess variant

Lagos, Nigeria — October 17, 2023 — Chess and art enthusiasts prepare for a journey through time as Lagos unveils its first-ever chess variant, the 1851 Agidingbi chess game, in a captivating historical art exhibition. This immersive experience, set to launch at the Red Door Gallery, promises to be an unforgettable event that combines history, strategy, and entertainment.

1851 Agidingbi offers chess enthusiasts, history buffs, and gamers a thrilling adventure rooted in the tumultuous events of 1851 Lagos. This year marked a pivotal turning point in Lagos’ history, and the game aims to educate, entertain, and challenge players by immersing them in the gripping backdrop of that momentous era.



In 1851, the HMS Bloodhound, a British warship, anchored off Lagos with a singular objective: to attack and seize control of the city. What unfolded was a dramatic power struggle between Oba Kosoko and his uncle, Oba Akitoye, both competing for the throne with British support in the background. The reason for the intense feud was crystal clear: whoever ruled Lagos would wield significant trade influence over West Africa.



With British forces prevailing, Oba Akitoye was reinstalled as the Oba of Lagos, altering the region’s history forever. The 1851 Agidingbi chess game brings this pivotal moment to life, offering an interactive and strategic platform for players to delve into Lagos’ history while honing their cognitive abilities, risk assessment skills, and leadership acumen.



This unique game was conceived by Nigerian culture activist and historian, Oludamola Adebowale, who aimed to infuse history with fun and educational value, especially after history was removed from the Nigerian educational syllabus in 2015. Adebowale’s inspiration came during a visit to the Lagos Book and Art Festival, where he recognised the need to make history more engaging.



“History isn’t just about dates and facts; it’s a living, breathing story that shapes our world today. 1851 Agidingbi is my way of bringing history to life, fostering a love for learning and gaming, and sharing Lagos’ incredible journey with the world,” said Oludamola Adebowale, the creator of the chess variant.

The name “Agidingbi” itself pays homage to the thunderous sounds produced by British artillery guns during the 1851 invasion of Lagos, which could be heard as far away as Badagry and the Lagos mainland, eventually becoming an official designation for a part of Lagos.



The game features a traditional checkerboard design with chess pieces named after Lagos royalties and chieftains, such as the Erelu-Kuti of Lagos as the Queen Mother, the Oba of Lagos as the King, and the Adamu Eyo as the rook. Players can immerse themselves in this gripping chess variant, representing either the defenders of Lagos or the British invaders.



The historical art exhibition will commence with an opening ceremony on October 28, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will run daily until November 1, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. This exhibition promises a fully immersive experience, bringing Lagos’ rich history to life in an educational and entertaining manner.



Join us in celebrating the 170th memorial anniversary of the Bombardment of Lagos and dive into the captivating world of the 1851 Agidingbi Chess Game. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience history in a whole new light.