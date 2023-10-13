Lagos shuts Mile 12, Owode Onirin markets

File image of Mile 12 Market.

The Lagos State Government, on Friday, ordered the immediate closure of Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin Markets.

According to a statement by Kunle Adeshina, the ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, the markets were shut over environmental infractions .

The closure followed directives from the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

It was enforced by officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps, KAI.

Furthermore, the commissioner insisted on zero tolerance for filth in all markets in the state.

According to Wahab, “Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards.

“The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges. It will also ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.”

Also, “the closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable the stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental sanity around those axes.

“Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable.”

The commissioner noted that the closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets was not an isolated event. He said it was part of a strategy to instill a culture of cleanliness and compliance with environmental regulations across markets within the state.

Also speaking, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said the markets were shut for very severe unhygienic conditions.

He added that shutting them was necessary to force a proper clean-up and protect public health.

Gbadegesin said Lagos State Government would not relent in enforcing sanitation and environmental regulations, including public facilities such as Mile 12 Market.