Kolket CEO lauds Zikrullah Hassan’s performance as NAHCON boss

The Chief Executive Officer, Kolket Venture; Mukaila Tajudeen Akolade, has commended the immediate past Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Sheikh Zikrullah Kunle Hassan.



Akolade, popularly known as ATM, said Hassan is qualified for a second term with his stellar performance in office as NAHCON boss.



According to Akolade, Hassan succeeded in raising the bar of hajj administration in Nigeria during his one-term tenure.



In a statement he personally signed, Akolade explained that the former NAHCON boss was committed to groundbreaking reforms that changed the commission’s operations direction in a positive way.



“Your unwavering commitment and leadership have left an indelible mark on this prestigious organisation. Sheikh Zikrullah, your tenure has been distinguished by your unrelenting dedication, compassion, and genuine care for the people you serve.”



“Your eagerness to lend a hand and resolve issues, regardless of their complexity, has earned you a spot in our hearts. Your modesty and contentment have provided us and several others with inspiration.”



“You are more than just a leader; you are a father-like figure, and your humble disposition and contented heart make you a phenomenal role model. Although we believe you are more than qualified for a second term, we recognise that Allah’s scheme is beyond our grasp.”



“We are convinced that He bestows His bounties as He sees fit. We are grateful to Allah for the prosperous end of your tenure, which has resulted in a multitude of positive changes and advancements.”



Commending Hassan’s wife, Akolade said her support contributed to the former NAHCON boss’ success story.



“Alhaja Mutiat Olasumbo Hassan, your incredibly supportive wife, deserves our gratitude as well.”

“Her character and interpersonal skills are a perfect match, and her unwavering support has unequivocally contributed to your success. May your future be filled with even greater accomplishments and may your unwavering dedication to serving Allah continue to serve as a beacon,” ATM added.