By Kenny D. Okotie

Olorogun Festus Keyamo is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who hails from Delta Central Senatorial District, Delta State. He is a bonafide and confirmed “MARINER”. Having berthed at the shores of the prestigious Government College, Ughelli, GCU, in Delta State, from 1981 – 1986.

He then proceeded to study Law at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. Keyamo was a Minister of State for Labour and Productivity in the ex-President Muhamadu Buhari regime. He was appointed in 2018 as the Director of Strategic Communication at the 2019 re-election bid of ex-President Buhari,

Festus Keyamo, the quintessential two time Minister is currently the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace under the new APC controlled government of His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

For a young ambitious man as Festus Keyamo to have achieved a lot within a short span in the tapestry of hie life is highly commendable. This is a rare and no mean feat. As a barrister-at-law, the court room seemed to have been his playground, culminating in his SANship. He is an astute and clever gentleman, always marshaling his facts to the admiration of all his audience. He has the unique ability to always make a difference wherever he finds himself.

He seldom indulges in self pity. Festus Keyamo is a master of his world and the author of his own story, rewriting it with intent and purpose wherever the pendulum swings to. He is generally referred to in some quarters as the “Peoples Advocate”. No wonder, the masses love him because he effortlessly mingles with both the high and the low in the society.

A mutual friend, Dafe Sama, once told me that Keyamo is somebody who does not fear anybody because he sees fear as an illusion of which courage is the antidote. Festus is a consummate politician, and he is not complacent, because he is flexible to fresh ideas and ideals whenever possible. Moreso, he is a character reference to the youths in so many endeavours.

Needless to say that immediately he was appointed to steer the ship of the Aviation Ministry, he set the ball rolling without wasting time and not minding the fact that the Aviation Ministry was aligned to him.

This confirmed “WARRI BOY”, has instituted workable and meaningful reforms in the Aviation industry within this short span of time. His ultimate dream of making Nigeria the Aviation hub of Africa is gaining momentum by the days, weeks and months ahead. Because deep down his subconscious being, he realised quickly enough that Air transportation is a necessary catalyst for economic development, moreso, a vital engine for global socio-economic growth and ultimately one of the greatest contributors to the advancement of modern society and a key instrument for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Having studied the major airports in the country which include Lagos and Abuja airports, Keyamo came out with an outstanding resolution which he made public. Thus, infrastructure has to be upgraded to meet international standards. By this he meant upgrading of the Cat3 landing system at major airports, construction of the second runway in Abuja, airport improvement programmes through concession and government willingness to partner with companies to turn major airports into Aerotropolis. One major decision he took that immediately caught my fancy was the suspension of “NIGERIA AIR” which was haphazardly put together by his predecessor in the ex-President Buhari’s regime.

For instance, in the said Nigeria Air, which is supposedly to be the national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines owns 49% of Nigeria Air shares, while a consortium of Nigerian investors had 46% and then the Federal Government had a paltry 5%. The suspension of the said project was due to its obscurity. By this singular act, Keyamo displayed a rare courage and a great patriotism to save and rescue Nigeria from further embarrassment in the aviation world. Suffice it to say that the development of Nigeria Air Project by the said immediate past administration lacked any modicum of transparency. The purported project was launched, in June 2023. Then came the law makers of our dearly beloved country, Nigeria.

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation duly investigated the processes and developments describing same as a “monumental fraud”. Because the Nigeria Air project was shrouded in utter secrecy until the end of the last administration. The acidity of the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo is that he has the right vision for the development of the sector. And this is driven by public interest considerations for the good of Nigerians.

In order to enhance the efficiency of his vision, the Aviation Minister ordered immediately the international airlines to move to the new Terminal 2 building.

Also, not done yet, he gave a matching order to FAAN to generate more revenue by blocking leakages.

Furthermore, he set up a committee to look at the operation of the new terminal. Also NAMA would be provided new navigational equipment. Lastly, Keyamo suspended the concession of the four (4) international airports earlier marked for concession by the former Minister, Hadi Sirika.

These are indeed legacies of excellence and down to earth genuine leadership. Festus Keyamo (SAN), the Aviation Minister, is a young man with unblemished integrity and uncommon humility. In all these acts, Yours Sincerely can conveniently conclude that before the expiration of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu tenure, the lost glory of the Nigerian Aviation sector would have been restored. Thus, making his primary vision of Nigeria becoming the AVIATION HUB OF AFRICA, A DREAM COME TRUE!

•Okotie writes via [email protected]