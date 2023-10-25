Kalu: Abia youths demand sack of Onyejeocha

Onyejeocha

Omeiza Ajayi

The Abia Youths Coalition Movement has moved against the Minister of Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, accusing her of working at cross purposes with the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, urging President Bola Tinubu to sack her from the cabinet.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja, President of the Movement, Mr. Chibuzor Agbara said the minister is fighting leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC in Abia State.

The youths asked Onyejeocha to stop her onslaught against Kalu, saying the minister would destroy APC in Abia if she was not stopped.

“Hon. Nkeiruka is a desperate politician and meddlesome interloper who has tried all she could to stop Barr. Benjamin Kalu at the Tribunal and Appeal Court but didn’t work out for her because she is fighting an anointed leader.

“The problem APC has in Abia state is being engineered by this desperate Nkeiruka. She has been fighting the leaders and stakeholders of APC in the state. She has been sponsoring other political parties Like AA, PDP etc against the deputy speaker which never worked out for her.

“We call on the Abia APC to rise before Nkeiruka will destroy their party and also call on President Tinubu to sack her as a minister since she is not contented with what was given to her.”

The youth group which condemned a Tuesday press conference in Abuja which it said was designed to attack Kalu, vowed their continued support for the deputy speaker.

“We the members of Abia Youths Coalition Movement hereby counter the press conference against the able Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member representing the good people of Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, Rt. Hon (Barr.) Benjamin Okezie Kalu yesterday in Abuja.

“Barr. Benjamin was officially elected by his constituents in February general election having served his people in the House before now. His constituents are happy to have him and will be ready to vote him 100 times before of the numerous achievements and developmental strides brought in Bende and Abia state at large”.