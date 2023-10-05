Judgment: Public opinion cannot supersede constitution – CJN, Ariwoola

Olukayode Ariwoola CJN court

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has said that public opinion cannot supersede the constitution in any judgment, warning judicial officers to remain impartial and not be swayed.

Ariwoola disclosed this yesterday while administering oath on 23 newly appointed judges of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to him: “Several vitriolic attacks are regularly heaped on the judiciary.

“It is, however, crystal clear that public opinion, no matter how serious or weighty it might be, cannot override or supersede the Constitution of the country, which we apply in deciding each case.

“Nevertheless, your Lordships still owe your conscience and the generality of the Nigerian masses, particularly those who are looking up to you, the great responsibility of good moral rectitude and acceptable conduct to uphold and consolidate the trust reposed in you.

“For your information, most of the writings you do on this new page would be done either consciously, subconsciously or unconsciously.

“The fact is that your conduct, your conscience, the fear of God in you, will collectively determine the likely content of this new page, as you may not entirely be in control of your actions, inactions and general dispositions.

“Like it is often say, a clear conscience fears no accusation. He who comes to equity, as we all say, must come with clean hands.

“So, your Lordships must severe ties with anything that will smear your hands and bring you into disrepute in the course of your new assignment.

“Like I always say, even though judicial officers are not spirits or superhuman beings, so much impossible things are yet expected from them by the society.

“I heartily rejoice with you on this very important and sensitive appointment, but at the same time, I sincerely sympathize with you for the landmines that are already laying on your paths in the course of your adjudication, especially if your conscience is at variance with your conduct.

“The bench is neither for the indolent, the greedy nor those with dubious character, who can easily fall for a plate of porridge offered by desperate litigants.

“You must, at all times, rise above temptations and trials that might obstruct or even halt your rise to the pinnacle of your career.

“We are all humans, no doubt, but you display the humanism in you by doing those extraordinary things that people would ordinarily conclude that you cannot do.

“That is what separates those with integrity and passion for success from those with low pedigree and dysfunctional moral compass.”

While enjoining the new judges to eschew anything that could dent the image of the judiciary, the CJN warned that the National Judicial Council, NJC, would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any of them that is found wanting.

“Appointment to the bench is not an appointment to wealth, vainglory, dishonest disposition or ostentatious lifestyle through corrupt acquaintances.

“The searchlight of the NJC beams brightly on all judicial officers across the country.

“The NJC should never, either by omission or commission, be mistaken for a toothless Bulldog. It can bark fiercely and as well bite deeply and aggressively, too.

“Our radar is sophisticated enough to detect every form of corruption and wrongdoing by Judicial officers; and we will not waste a moment in taking the necessary action to fish out the bad eggs.

“The remoteness of your location of adjudication can never blur our sight on you. We have put in place the right machinery to capture and document your conduct.

“So, be careful and take heed, or else, you may end up regretting ever being appointed a judicial officer. Though, we don’t wish you such, anyway!

“You must be impartial, fair to all, and apply justice in all your undertakings. The times that we are in, are quite perilous, so we need judicial officers who are calculative, honest, objective and dispassionate in all ramifications.

“Thus, your appointments to the bench at this crucial period of our national history are not by accident but by divine ordination,” he added.